HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — North Texas lost its second straight match by a score of 4-3 two days in a row. Saturday, the Mean Green (7-4) fell to 4-3 to Florida International on a neutral site on the Marshall campus.
After dropping a closely contested doubles competition on Saturday to the Panthers and losing the first singles match, the Mean Green rallied off three straight singles wins to take a 3-2 lead in the overall score. But straight set losses at No. 1 and No. 6 were the difference in how the Panthers pulled out the win.
“This was truly a character-building weekend for our team,” coach Sujay Lama said. “In two tough losses we were able to discover our identify. We have a team full of warriors who refuse to lose and fight until the last point is played. It hurts not to get the wins but I could not be happier with our effort, fight and resilience.”
UNT’s Nidhi Surapaneni and Maria Ponomareva had a perfect weekend.
On Saturday, the two paired in doubles for a 6-3 win. Ponomareva in singles had a long, hard-fought victory, beating her Panthers opponent 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Surapaneni made quick work of her singles opponent. The junior won in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.
“I just loved every second of the matches as everyone played their hearts out,” Surapaneni said. “ I cannot explain in words how proud I am of this team, our team. I think we grew a lot from these two matches.”
The Mean Green will get right back into it on Thursday when they host South Florida.