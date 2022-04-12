FORT WORTH — The University of North Texas women’s golf team opened up play at its home tournament at Waterchase Golf Club on Monday.
The Mean Green finished tied for fifth with No. 13 Texas at 5-over par when play was suspended with a handful of groups still having one hole left to play, including some Texas players.
The Mean Green finished their round and shot a 2-under 286 in the second of two rounds on the day, led by senior Audrey Tan’s 68.
Tan is currently in third place at 5-under for the tournament. She is one shot back of second place and three back of the leader heading into the final round.
UNT also got big second-round showings from senior Patricia Sinolungan and sophomore Shreya Pal, who each shot 1-under 71s. That same 71 was the best round for a UNT player in the opening round, which featured a 30-minute storm delay, as Tan and Ellie Roth were at 1-under after one round.
“I am very pleased with our day today,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “Emilie is normally in our lineup but is out with an injury. Shreya did an amazing job today. It is very exciting to see her step up and contribute to the lineup.
“Audrey played her normal game, which certainly helped us to be in the position we are in. We look forward to competing tomorrow and trying to move up the leaderboard.”
The teams that did not complete Round 2 were scheduled to finish the round at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The third and final round began at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start.