ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNT women’s golf team continued play at the NCAA Regional on Tuesday and enter Wednesday’s final round in 10th place at 27-over par, while senior Audrey Tan will enter the day in a tie for 18th place individually at 2-over par after a 74 on Tuesday.
Tan birdied her final hole of the day to move to 2-over, which is three shots back of Sam Houston State’s Jennifer Herbst and New Mexico’s Napat Lertsadwattanafor for the second individual qualifying spot, as things stand entering the final round.
The top four teams after Wednesday’s final round will advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 20-25, while the top two individuals not on an advancing team will also move on.
“I’m certainly disappointed with our round today,” UNT head coach Michael Akers said. “We had to take a high number, which really hurt. We are going to make a lineup change and see what Marija Jucmane can do tomorrow. We are in a no-lose situation, so I want us to play carefree and go low.”
Junior Emilie Ricaud and senior Patricia Sinolungan each carded 4-over 76s, and Ricaud is tied for 31st at 5-over par.
The Mean Green will be paired with New Mexico State and Northern Arizona for Wednesday’s final round and will start from the 10th hole. UNT’s tee times will begin at 10:06 a.m., and end at 10:50 a.m., when Tan tees off.