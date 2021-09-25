RUSTON, La. — North Texas spent a whole lot of time over the last few days preparing to face one of Conference USA’s top quarterbacks on Saturday in its game against Louisiana Tech.
Austin Kendall had taken the league by storm while throwing seven touchdown passes in his first three games with the Bulldogs.
The former Oklahoma and West Virginia quarterback didn’t have a chance to add to that total after Louisiana Tech announced in moments leading up to the game that he was out due to medical reasons.
That bit of pregame news seemed to open an opportunity for UNT to break out of its recent funk.
UNT just couldn’t capitalize in a 24-17 loss at Joe Aillet Stadium.
Louisiana Tech wasn’t the same without Kendall but still had enough firepower to send UNT to a third straight loss.
“I am disappointed,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Offensively, we have to find ways, especially in critical situations, to make routine plays. Guys are trying to step up and fight through injuries and pain. We weren’t able to put together enough plays to win the football game.”
Louisiana Tech turned to backups Aaron Allen and JD Head to fill in for Kendall. The pair guided the Bulldogs to just 286 yards. That wasn’t anything to get excited about, but it trumped UNT. The Mean Green mustered just seven points until the fourth quarter before rallying late.
Ethan Mooney kicked a 33-yard field goal before Austin Aune hit Damon Ward Jr. for an 8-yard touchdown pass to pull UNT within 24-17 with 5:39 left.
The Mean Green needed a stop to get the ball back but gave up two third-down conversions, including a devastating holding call on cornerback Quinn Whitlock on third-and-8.
UNT had one last chance after Cesar Barajas missed a 50-yard field goal with 1:37 left. The Mean Green got the ball back at their 32. Three straight incompletions, including Aune’s attempt to Roderic Burns on fourth down, ended the Mean Green’s hopes.
“I thought we had a chance at the end,” Aune said. “Everybody believed. Our defense did a good job in the second half. That’s what you want as an offense, the ball in your hands with a chance to tie it or maybe go for two and win it.”
UNT (1-3) fell to 0-2 in C-USA play. The Mean Green were blown out 40-6 in its league opener by UAB last week.
UNT will head into a bye week looking to regroup as its margin for error as it looks to break through for its first winning season since 2018 continues to shrink.
The Mean Green have dealt with a host of issues during a three-game losing streak, none bigger than their struggles offensively.
UNT scored just 18 points in its last two games combined heading into the night. The Mean Green were a little better against Louisiana Tech (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) and mounted a rally after falling behind 24-0 that came up short.
Louisiana Tech came into the game averaging 38.7 points per game and appeared as if it would cruise past that total after dominating the first half and jumping out to it early lead.
UNT broke through for its first points of the game on a 3-yard DeAndre Torrey run late in the second quarter.
The Mean Green’s defense came through while shutting Louisiana Tech in the second half. The problem was its offense went on an extended hiatus until the fourth quarter.
“We went to the locker room and came back out more physical and ready to play,” UNT linebacker Larry Nixon of the second half.
UNT needed Nixon and its defense to come up with a stop after Ward’s touchdown catch.
Louisiana Tech got the ball back at its 24 with 5:32 left without its gunslinger of a quarterback.
The Bulldogs didn’t end up needing him while they pieced together a 10-play, 44-yard drive while forcing UNT to burn all of its timeouts.
By the time UNT forced Barajas to come on for a long field goal attempt, there was just 1:44 left. He missed, but by then the Mean Green were running short on time and options. That certainly wasn’t what UNT had envisioned heading into a game against a Louisiana Tech team playing without one of the better quarterbacks in C-USA.
“With them not having their quarterback and rotating guys, we felt like we had a better chance,” Aune said. “We thought if we could get ahead, it would put pressure on them.”
UNT didn’t quite get there and saw its chance to post its first conference win slip away.
“I am not worried about the record right now,” Littrell said. “It’s more about fighting and grinding through it and getting one day and one week better. We can talk about the reasons. They don’t matter. We have to get better.”