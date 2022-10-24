UNT WWL art
North Texas lineabcker Larry Nixon III, left, makes a tackle during UNT's loss to UTSA on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas suffered one of its toughest losses in recent memory on Saturday when UTSA scored with 15 seconds left and hung on for a 31-27 win at the Alamodome.

Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris guided UTSA on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in the final 1:38 and hit De'Corian Clark for a 10-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

