North Texas suffered one of its toughest losses in recent memory on Saturday when UTSA scored with 15 seconds left and hung on for a 31-27 win at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris guided UTSA on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in the final 1:38 and hit De'Corian Clark for a 10-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left.
UNT fell to 4-4 on the season and 3-1 in C-USA play after seeing its eight-game conference winning streak snapped.
The Mean Green will look to bounce back when they take on Western Kentucky in Bowling Green this week.
Before we turn out attention to the Hilltoppers, it's time for this week's edition of What We Learned — our Monday review of UNT's last game and what it means for the Mean Green moving forward.
1. UNT is still in the conference title hunt
There was plenty to digest from UNT's loss to UTSA, but the bottom line is the Mean Green are still in the hunt for a spot in the C-USA title game.
UTSA grabbed control of the race for a berth in the championship game by winning a showdown between teams that were 3-0 in league play. The door is still open for UNT after the C-USA did away with divisions this season.
The Mean Green are tied for second place in the league with WKU at 3-1. Rice is 2-1 and is the only other team in the C-USA with just one conference loss.
UNT has games remaining with Florida International, UAB and Rice following its showdown with WKU.
The Mean Green still control their destiny in the conference race.
It was clear after the game the message head coach Seth Littrell and his staff delivered to their players. They're aiming to earn a spot in the C-USA title game and are assuming UTSA will be there waiting for a rematch.
2. The book is out on how to slow down UNT
By far the most surprising aspect of UNT's loss to UTSA was the way the Roadrunners shut down the Mean Green's running game.
UNT came into the day ranked sixth nationally with an average of 251.3 rushing yards per game. They managed just 22 yards on 21 carries against UTSA.
The Roadrunners are a stout team defensively. Their game plan was simple. They stacked the line of scrimmage, took away the running game and dared UNT to win the game throwing the ball.
Austin Aune and the Mean Green nearly pulled it off. Aune threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, including two go-ahead strikes in the fourth quarter.
UNT just couldn't close out the game. Aune finished 15-for-31 with one interception. He missed on a couple of throws, but that comes with the territory in UNT's offense that is trying to push the ball down the field in the passing game.
The Mean Green have seen opponents sack the line of scrimmage all season to take away the running game. Memphis held UNT to 102 rushing yards earlier this season.
Some teams are just better equipped to pull off the plan of shutting down UNT in the run game. UTSA had the talent up front defensively to do it and controlled the line of scrimmage.
UNT won't face many teams the rest of the season with the talent UTSA has, but there will be plenty that will use the same approach defensively.
3. Not getting off the field defensively hurting UNT
UNT heads into its game against WKU having forced just eight turnovers on the season and is allowing opponents to convert 45.2% of their third downs.
Only UTSA has forced fewer turnovers on the season with seven. Charlotte is allowing opponents to convert 47.4% of their third downs and is the only team in C-USA with a worse rate of getting off the field on third down.
Those issues were evident in UNT's loss to UTSA and proved costly. Both teams threw an interception.
Third down was where UTSA exceled and put UNT in a bad spot. The Roadrunners converted on 10 of their 18 third-down opportunities and also converted on two of their three fourth downs.
UNT had a chance to seal the win but gave up a 2-yard pass from Harris to Zakhari Franklin on fourth-and-2 from the Mean Green's 45 on UTSA's game-winning drive.
Sean-Thomas Faulkner and KD Davis had Franklin in their grasp, but UTSA's wide receiver made a terrific play while keeping his knee off the ground and stretching the ball past spot he needed to get to.
That is the play everyone will remember, but UTSA made a host of key plays on third and fourth downs. That Roadrunners ran 94 plays to just 52 for UNT and held the ball for 38:20.
Time of possession can be a deceiving statistic for a team that runs a hurry-up offense, but there is no denying allowing UTSA to run nearly 100 plays was less than ideal.
UNT isn't getting off the field defensively in key spots.