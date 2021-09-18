University of North Texas alumni David Augustine and Cory McCollum each graduated in the ’90s. Much has changed in the decades since — be it new coaches, a new stadium or even a pandemic — but one thing hasn’t: their passion for Mean Green football.
Augustine, a 50-year-old Flower Mound resident who graduated from UNT in 1994, has been coming to games since his days as a business economics student. He said he hasn’t missed one since Apogee opened 10 years ago, and now attends with family and friends from around the DFW area.
Augustine is nothing if not a die-hard fan of the Mean Green. In fact, for Saturday evening’s game against University of Alabama at Birmingham, he got to the stadium shortly after noon. With just a few covers, chairs and a TV, his group of seven may have a more modest setup than more extravagant tailgaters, but that’s because they don’t need more than conversation to spark their passion for UNT football.
Last year’s university-imposed pandemic restrictions didn’t stop Augustine and his group from coming, though they did force him to move seats — from ones about a dozen rows up on the 50-yard line that he called the best in the stadium — as part of the social distancing effort.
“I never stopped going, my family never stopped going and my friends never stopped going,” Augustine said. “It’s fun to see the stadium filling up again. It was pretty bland last year but I still enjoyed it.”
Of course, Augustine was referring to the Mean Green’s home-and-season opener, in which they clobbered Northwestern State. Whether attendance will continue trending back toward pre-pandemic levels depends largely on the success of the team — an issue he isn’t afraid to speak his mind on.
“I think he’s run his course,” Augustine said of head coach Seth Littrell. “I think we’ll be happy with four or five wins and this far into his career, I would’ve expected more. … But whether we win or lose, I’m one of those fans who’s going to be out here.”
McCollum, a 46-year-old Highland Village resident who met Augustine after their time at the university, has been a longtime regular of the tailgating group.
“I appreciated that UNT didn’t lock it down too much,” McCollum said of last year’s experience at the games. “The place is great, the people are great. It’s hard to beat.”
Like Augustine, McCollum has his own opinions on the football program — though he’s reserved in placing too much of the blame on coaching, focusing more on long-term recruiting.
“I think it’s a heck of a lot better than in years past,” McCollum said. “I know what happens if you pull the cord [on Littrell]. You’re looking at two years or more.”
Regardless of how Mean Green football changes moving forward, one thing is for certain: Augustine, McCollum and the rest of the crew will be set up at Apogee with cold drinks in hand and hot football opinions at the ready.