North Texas assistant coach Drew Svoboda has developed a pretty good sense of just how important special teams are to head coaches over the course of his career.
It goes with the territory when you’re the guy in charge of that aspect of the game.
Svoboda has coached special teams for national power Alabama as well as Rice and now UNT.
His first clue is looking at the coaching staff to see how special teams are being coached.
“You can look at the way it’s set up to see if coaches are putting their money where their mouth is,” Svoboda said. “There are a lot of different ways to do it, depending on what the head coach believes in.”
Svoboda’s job title says it all when it comes to just how much emphasis UNT is putting on special teams. He’s the associate head coach, one of the highest-ranking assistant coaches on Eric Morris’ staff, in addition to serving as UNT’s special teams coordinator.
There are several teams across the landscape of college football who have special teams coordinators who also coach a position group. Svoboda’s only role is to coach UNT’s special teams units and ensure they make a significant impact.
Svoboda and UNT’s key special teams players believe they are well on their way toward reaching that goal as their season opener against Cal on Sept. 2 approaches.
“Our special teams can be a weapon,” kick returner Kaylon Horton said. “Coach Svoboda has all kinds of charts to track things and is on another level than what I’m used to. It’s an emphasis now that we have coach Svoboda.”
UNT has spent the last few weeks putting together what Svoboda hopes is an effective group of specialists to anchor its special teams.
Horton is among the cornerstones of the group. The former Tarleton State standout transferred to UNT ahead of last season and emerged as one of the top kick returners in Conference USA.
Horton brought a kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown in a loss to UNLV, averaged 25.9 yards per return on the season and was a first-team All-CUSA selection.
UNT also has punt returner Roderic Burns returning this fall.
Horton described himself as a natural backyard player with a feel for making people miss and finding the openings on the field.
“Kaylon is explosive and dynamic,” Svoboda said. “He has the ability to change field position. That adds motivation for the other 10 guys on the field. They want to make sure they’re giving him the daylight he needs.”
UNT is giving plenty of other players reps in practice in the return game, including wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin.
Svoboda said that if UNT had to play today, Burns would return punts, while Horton and Maclin would handle kickoffs.
UNT has far less experience at kicker and punter.
The Mean Green lost a pair of proven veterans in kicker Ethan Mooney and punter Bernardo Rodriguez.
Those voids will likely be filled by specialists with unique backgrounds.
The Mean Green added punter Adam Jacklin from Australia and fifth-year senior kicker Noah Rauschenberg from Baylor.
Morris’ staff didn’t arrive until mid-December of last year when the punter market was picked over. Svoboda learned about Jacklin, contacted him over Twitter and eventually signed him,
“When you are in the special teams world, you have to turn over every stone,” Svoboda said. “Sometimes you have to go halfway around the world.”
That’s just what UNT did to land Jacklin, who is competing with Sawyer Evans for the starting job.
Rauschenberg was right down the road at Baylor, where he had carved out a role as a kickoff specialist. He played in 43 games and kicked off 243 times for the Bears.
The Oklahoma native has a cannon for a leg and wanted to prove he could serve as a primary field goal kicker on the college level. He’ll get that chance this fall.
Rauschenberg won the job in a competition with freshman Kali Nguma.
“We are excited to have Noah,” Svoboda said. “He has an extremely strong leg and is a talented football player with one season left. He chose to come here and finish out his college eligibility.”
That group of specialists will give UNT the foundation for what it hopes is a dynamic special teams group.
“Special teams are an emphasis,” said Logan Wilson, a safety who will be a key part of UNT’s special teams units. “They matter. A big return, a field goal block or a punt block can change the momentum of a game.”
No one knows that better than Svoboda, who can tell from what he has seen early on in Morris’ tenure that special teams will be a focal point of UNT’s plans for success.
Pads go on for first time
UNT worked out in pads for the first time on Tuesday.
The intensity in practice ramped up as a result as UNT’s prepares for its season opener.
“You can get a good look when you are tagging,” Horton said of practices in which defenders touch ball carriers to stop a play without tackling them. “But when the defense is trying to tackle you on screens and routes over the middle, you can see the holes you can hit better.”
