UNT special teams

North Texas punter Sawyer Evans kicks a ball during practice. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas assistant coach Drew Svoboda has developed a pretty good sense of just how important special teams are to head coaches over the course of his career.

Drew Svoboda mug

Drew Svoboda

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0