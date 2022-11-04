Support growing for UNT’s improving basketball program as new season nears

The flood of humanity pouring into the Super Pit began shortly before North Texas’ biggest regular-season game of the 2021-22 season.
On that day, Saturday, Feb. 26, thousands of fans and alumni clad in green shirts and hats filtered down to their seats, setting the stage for the Mean Green Maniacs. The members of UNT’s student section left a pregame gathering with coach Grant McCasland and paraded to their dedicated seats with their faces painted, wearing everything from oversized foam cowboy hats to beaded necklaces.
Giant cardboard cutouts of the faces of McCasland and his star players awaited their arrival just moments before tipoff. UNT proceeded to defeat Louisiana Tech to claim the Conference USA West Division title.
All those students and alumni added up to a cheering, screaming throng of 8,522, the fourth-largest attendance for a home game in program history and largest since 1980.
“The atmosphere was awesome,” McCasland said after the game. “Tradition takes time. We want students to love being at North Texas for a lot of reasons. Having a great basketball program can be one of them. The more fun they have at the Super Pit, the more they’ll want to come back.”
Those who know college athletics in Texas, where football reigns supreme, realize the process of creating an electric atmosphere for basketball is a whole lot more challenging than it sounds.
The crowd UNT drew for its win over Louisiana Tech was the fruit of a monthslong effort.
The school hired a consulting firm last fall to advise athletic department officials on how to bolster student attendance after a dismal start to the season in terms of drawing fans. The school later hired three students to lead the section and hosted a pregame tailgate event with free food late in the year.
And that was just the start of UNT’s efforts to let students and the people of Dallas-Fort Worth know that a top-notch college basketball team is in their backyard.
“We felt the pressure to make sure we produced in the stands, and not just in marketing,” said Jamie Adams, who heads up UNT’s athletics marketing department. “We felt it in every department, from development to communications and marketing as well as ticketing. Everyone was on the same page. We have to do everything we can to get people in the building.”
The payoff was evident when UNT drew a milestone crowd for its win over Louisiana Tech. The challenge now is making that type of turnout the norm while capitalizing on one of the great eras in program history. McCasland led the Mean Green to their first NCAA Tournament win in the spring of 2021 as well as either a C-USA regular-season or tournament title in each of the past three seasons.
But UNT’s run of success hasn’t led to the fan support UNT officials want to see, at least not on a consistent basis. UNT ranked fifth among C-USA teams last season with an average of 3,779 fans per home game, despite a late-season surge prompted by the school’s efforts to promote the program.
UNT officials and a handful of students are determined to help the school move up on that list heading into the 2022-23 season, which will begin Monday with a home game against Southern Nazarene. It’s a time they believe is critical for the program’s growth. They see improved support as fuel for UNT’s continued rise as well as insurance against their coach being poached by other schools. LSU and SMU were among the schools that inquired about McCasland’s interest in taking over their programs this spring before he elected to remain at UNT.
The school is going all-in on giving McCasland what he needs to continue building a winner, and that means having more fans in the Super Pit, a venue that seats 9,797.
“This is a very special group of players and coaches,” said longtime UNT booster David Anderson. “These days, coaches have mobility. We are very lucky to have them. If we don’t get behind them, what incentive do they have to get behind us?”
Facing the challenge
That question of how to boost attendance and support was at the top of UNT officials’ minds in the early stages of last season. Those officials hoped a magical postseason run that culminated with UNT’s NCAA Tournament win, a victory over Purdue, would lead to a dramatic rise in interest in UNT basketball.
Those hopes didn’t come to fruition early in the 2021-22 season as people were starting to feel more comfortable going to public events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT drew a crowd that was officially listed at 3,758 for a season-opening win over Oklahoma Christian on a night that two banners were raised to the rafters in the Super Pit: one for its C-USA championship and another for its NCAA Tournament appearance.
“It’s a difficult time to engage fans coming off the pandemic,” McCasland said. “We had the most success in the worst part of it. We came back and didn’t have many fans after winning a championship. It was like starting over in a lot of ways.”
UNT administrators decided to focus their efforts on promoting the school’s basketball program early in the season to meet that challenge.
Adams started by launching an effort to bolster student turnout.
“For years, everyone would send me YouTube videos and clips of Grand Canyon [University]’s student section and ask, ‘Why can’t we have a student section like this? This is the greatest student section ever,’” Adams said of GCU in Phoenix. “When Louisville played there, Rick Pitino said it was the craziest student section he’d ever seen.”
Adams researched how Grand Canyon built a following that impressed the legendary coach. He discovered that Brandon Kaiser, one of the masterminds behind the growth of GCU’s rabid basketball fan base, had started Biggest Fan Consulting. The group helps schools build their own enthusiastic student sections using the same concepts he employed while he was a student at GCU, which averaged more than 7,000 fans per home game last season.
UNT hired the group and set out to upgrade its halftime entertainment.
Longtime college head coach and current EPSN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said that type of effort is exactly what UNT needs to bolster interest in basketball.
Fraschilla coached at Manhattan, St. John’s and New Mexico. He has since settled in the Dallas area.
“College basketball is a harder sell in Texas and in the Dallas area,” Fraschilla said. “All you have to do is listen to Dallas sports talk radio to realize this is a Cowboys town first, second and third. Fourth is anyone winning at the pro level, which would be the Mavericks right now. Everything else, including college basketball, is an afterthought.”
The challenge is one that many schools face, despite the rapidly improving basketball scene in Texas at the high school and college levels.
Fraschilla pointed to the players and teams the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Texas in general are producing in basketball at the high school level. Nine of the top 75 players in ESPN’s rankings for the Class of 2023 are from Texas. Three of the top 50 live in the Dallas area, including Duncanville forward Ron Holland, who is a top 10 player in the class.
Baylor won the NCAA Tournament in the spring of 2021 and was one of seven Texas teams that made the field last season.
Several of those Texas teams struggle with attendance just like UNT, despite the quality of teams and players in the state.
A statewide dilemma
Baylor sold out the Ferrell Center, which seats 10,284, just three times last season, despite the Bears being fresh off winning a national title. Baylor averaged 8,439 fans per home game in the 2021-22 season.
TCU averaged 5,926 fans at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, a venue that seats 6,800, despite making the NCAA Tournament for just the second time since 1998.
Houston has a smaller venue and has consistently filled the Fertitta Center, which seats 7,100. The school reduced the capacity of the arena during a 2018 renovation.
“Football is so ingrained in the overall community, whether it’s Denton, the Metroplex or Texas as a whole,” Fraschilla said. “As crazy as it sounds, when a team is good in Texas and gets support, it’s not because those people are basketball fans. It’s because they are fans of the school.
“When Houston sells seats, which they are, it’s because the team represents the school. It’s the same when Texas and Baylor are good. The same is true of North Texas to a lesser degree.”
Adams puts it another way.
“It’s very hard,” Adams said of generating interest in basketball. “We used to say that people in Texas don’t think basketball starts until after the Rose Bowl. It’s tough to get people excited about coming to basketball early in the season because they are still in football mode.”
UNT contracted Biggest Fan to change that at a cost of $9,800, plus travel expenses.
The school’s issues with getting folks interested in basketball were evident when Kaiser and his staff visited UNT last November and saw the Mean Green blow out the University of Texas at Arlington in front of an announced crowd of 3,211.
Kaiser estimates 400 students were in attendance with 15 standing and cheering.
“Some of the challenges we heard about were, ‘Football reigns supreme, North Texas is a music school, and the students are not interested,’” Kaiser said. “But as we dove into it, there were three issues.”
Tackling UNT’s attendance challenges
Kaiser told UNT officials that first, they didn’t have the right student leadership in place, and second, they needed to step up marketing efforts. Third, they also needed to improve in-game coordination among students, the pep band, cheerleaders and dancers. He believed that if UNT addressed those issues, the atmosphere at the Super Pit would get better, and attendance would rise.
UNT sent an email blast out to students calling on those who were interested to apply for positions leading the Mean Green’s student section.
Justin Ballou was one of about 60 students who answered and landed one of three jobs. UNT considers the leaders of the Maniacs student section to be part-time employees and provides financial backing for the group.
Ballou and the rest of UNT’s student leaders took classes with Biggest Fan that covered a range of topics, including building a larger following on social media to cheers that effectively engage students.
Ballou and the other members of the group quickly formulated a plan.
“We’re trying to turn basketball games into an event where people come to party, go crazy and yell at the other team,” Ballou said. “We want it to be about more than watching the team. The team is good and deserves our support, but for students who aren’t into basketball, they can still come to the party.”
That approach is one reason UNT officials, Biggest Fan consultants and the student section’s leaders decided to change the group’s name to the Maniacs. UNT’s student section had been known as The Pit Crew dating back to the Johnny Jones era.
UNT’s former coach led the Mean Green to the NCAA Tournament in 2007 and 2010 before leaving for LSU. The student section of the Super Pit was often packed during the Pit Crew days before dwindling as the program struggled under Tony Benford.
Benford was fired in the spring of 2017 after UNT failed to post a winning record in any of his five seasons.
Stephen Daniel Dansby, a Maniacs member, said the name reflects the group’s vision of having a crazy and enthusiastic student section while also tying into the McCasland era of UNT basketball that began ahead of the 2017-18 season.
The group throws pre-game parties with free food at the Gateway Center, just down the street from the Super Pit.
How to be a Maniac
The students who sat in the Maniacs section for the Louisiana Tech game received explicit instructions on how to be a college basketball fan. Every seat had a cardboard replica of an Acme Brick with guidance for how to use them.
“Wave the ‘Official Brick of North Texas Athletics’ when the opposing team shoots free throws” was printed on each brick.
A sheet of paper accompanied those bricks with a review of UNT’s cheers, including the standard “defense (clap, clap) defense” to heckling material specific to Louisiana Tech. “Louisiana Tech is the home of Terry Bradshaw and Duck Dynasty — two things everyone hates,” was the fourth entry on the list.
“It’s great that the school is willing to commit to the Maniacs and put funds toward it,” Dansby said. “We are able to give away pizza and rent out the Gateway to have dances before games. That entices students to come to games.”
The group has plans for pajama and country nights this season.
“I hope it catches on,” said Chris Stahl, a recent graduate who came to games in a green foam cowboy hat. “I would really like to see this place 60% to 70% packed. There are so many students here. We could fill this place up without any problem.”
That reality is why McCasland and his players have spent a whole lot of time trying to encourage the growth of the Mean Green Maniacs. They often attend the group’s pregame parties and acknowledge the Maniacs after wins.
“It’s worth it,” McCasland said of the time he and his players dedicate to the group. “I also communicate with them off the floor. We have become friends in a way. It’s a really influential group for our program. They impact our ability to win games.”
UNT certainly has more than enough potential fans to improve its home crowd. UNT has a student enrollment of more than 40,000 and nearly 300,000 alumni living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
UNT’s players say they feed off the energy in the Super Pit provided by its fans, particularly the Maniacs.
“I enjoy the Maniacs,” said Mardrez McBride, one of the stars of last season’s team. “They bring the energy and keep us pumped up. It’s an honor to play in front of those guys.”
A few members of the Maniacs spent the hours leading up to UNT’s game against Louisiana Tech mingling with the longtime supporters of the program at a pregame tailgate.
UNT’s efforts to bolster basketball attendance are focused on students, but the school also wants to make games attractive for its huge alumni base, as well as just potential fans in general, through family-friendly events.
Reaching out to potential fans
UNT’s tailgate before the Louisiana Tech game was the product of an ongoing debate among athletic department officials on how to engage with alumni in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as the booming population in the greater Denton area.
UNT officials decided their best course of action to draw in more families is through activities surrounding the game to make it a day-long event worth the drive to Denton from Dallas. The school brought in a dunk team, a group of dogs that chased and caught Frisbees, as well as Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act.
Tyler Scheuer balances wheelbarrows, bikes and ladders on his face while engaging the crowd. He performed at North Carolina after his stop at UNT and also has been featured at NBA games.
Few UNT fans have been to more games than Brad Olson, a longtime booster who started attending games in 1993. He is confident the combination of a winning team and an improved effort as far as entertainment and events will bolster UNT’s attendance.
“What the athletic department is doing will pay off,” Olson said. “It’s a process. We need to reward the fans by continuing to win.”
UNT’s efforts to improve attendance also could pay off in women’s basketball. UNT coach Jalie Mitchell guided the Mean Green to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament for the first time since 2002 last season, when UNT averaged 1,374 fans per home game.
Bernie Vasquez, another longtime fan, believes winning is just part of the answer.
“At NBA games, they have a Jack Daniels bar and a craft beer bar outside the arena,” Vasquez said. “They need to improve the game-day experience. That will help bring in the casual fans.”
That is exactly what Anderson aimed to do in the hours leading up to UNT’s game against Louisiana Tech. He teamed up with former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal, who remains an ardent supporter of Mean Green athletics, to put on a tailgating event.
Anderson sat behind a giant smoker with black gloves covered in grease as fans and students milled around outside the Super Pit, munching on the free food he cooked, including ribs, sausage-stuffed jalapenos, kobe hot dogs and chicken wings.
“It can’t just be the athletic department or the alumni association,” Anderson said. “One of the things I have found in life is that when you get people who love what they are doing and are not just being paid to be here, that drives others to do the same.”
The next generation
That was certainly the case with Connor Hibbett. He came to UNT in 2019 and was more interested in football after growing up in Louisiana as an LSU fan, but he quickly developed a love for basketball.
“I was drawn in by the Mean Green Maniacs and the promotions at games,” Hibbett said. “That was really enticing for me. I grew up going to LSU football games. I became accustomed to that huge game-day atmosphere and being crazy.”
Hibbett joined the Maniacs a short time after the group was founded. He became one of the group’s leaders in the spring, just months after he was among the thousands of screaming UNT fans who showed up to cheer the Mean Green on in their win over Louisiana Tech.
UNT officials estimate that 1,300 students were in attendance with 90% of them standing and engaged. That group complemented the largest turnout of alumni and fans all year.
That type of crowd is exactly what Adams and the rest of UNT’s administration envisioned when they set out to bolster attendance just a few weeks before.
Several hundred of those fans made the trip to Frisco to see UNT play in the Conference USA tournament at the end of the season. UNT fell in a rematch with Louisiana Tech in the semifinals, ending the Mean Green’s hope of returning to the NCAA Tournament.
One of those fans held a sign that called North Texas a “basketball school.”
It’s a little early to make that claim, but thanks to the efforts of Adams, Anderson and the Mean Green Maniacs, basketball is quickly becoming more than an afterthought at UNT.
“People will look forward to the season this year,” Hibbett said. “And not just for the basketball, but also to be a part of the atmosphere at the Super Pit.”