 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Support growing for UNT’s improving basketball program as new season nears

DCM basketball 1
Buy Now

North Texas is preparing to open the season Monday at home against Southern Nazarene. The school and its supporters made a concerted effort to boost attendance and interest in basketball last season that paid off in a big way.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The flood of humanity pouring into the Super Pit began shortly before North Texas’ biggest regular-season game of the 2021-22 season.

McCasland mug

Grant McCasland
Jamie Adams mug

Jamie Adams
David Anderson

David Anderson
NCAA tournament win

North Texas guard Javion Hamlet celebrates during the Mean Green's win over Purdue in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Fran Fraschilla mug

Fran Fraschilla
Buy Now

North Texas coach Grant McCasland has helped bolster interest in college basketball at the school by leading the Mean Green to several memorable moments, including a trip to the National Invitation Tournament last season.
Justin Ballou mug

Justin Ballou
DCM Maniacs
Buy Now

North Texas rebranded its student section and has seen the Mean Green Maniacs become a key asset for the program.
Connor HIbbett

Connor Hibbett was intrigued by the Mean Green Maniacs and joined the student group shortly after it was formed. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Like what you just read? For similar content, subscribe to Denton County Magazine, online at DentonCountyMagazine.com or by emailing info@DentonCountyMagazine.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred