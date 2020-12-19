SOUTH PADRE ISLAND/EDINBURG — It took two days to finish, but North Texas women’s basketball defeated UT Arlington, 74-56, on the campus of UTRGV Saturday as part of the revised and reworked South Padre Island Classic that began Friday on South Padre Island.
The game between the Mean Green (3-1) and the Lady Mavericks (2-2) was the first of four originally scheduled within the South Padre Island Classic hosted by UTRGV inside the SPI Convention Center. After beginning the game Friday, it was mutually postponed due to unsafe court conditions prior to the start of the second quarter with the Mean Green leading, 18-13.
The teams changed venues and cities and headed to the host team’s campus to play at the UTRGV Fieldhouse Saturday.
“I thought both days we came out with great energy,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We had a bit of a dry spell, but I’m glad we played through.”
Quincy Noble logged game-highs of 22 points and nine rebounds, and Madison Townley scored a career-high 17 points along with seven boards. N’Yah Boyd recorded a dozen points and a game-high five assists, and Destinee McDowell also hauled down nine rebounds.
Beginning the game in the second quarter at the second venue on the second day with UNT holding a five-point advantage, Boyd struck first with an and-one to begin the resumed contest. Backcourt pressure applied by North Texas forced the Lady Mavs into a pair of turnovers that resulted in a bucket by Noble and a 3-point play from Townley. Noble and Destiny Brooks knocked down shots from deep to extend the Mean Green lead to 34-20 three minutes into the period. UTA scored five straight to close the first half and cut the UNT lead to 42-30.
“We got timely buckets from Madi Townley, Quincy Noble and Destiny Brooks,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of our team for fighting through UTA climbing back. Defensively we held a solid team to 56 points. Our weeks of working on defense paid off.”
In the third, Noble grabbed a North Texas miss and scored while being fouled to put the Mean Green up, 52-38, with 1:38 on the clock. UTA hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to climb back within single digits at 52-43.
A fastbreak layup by the Lady Mavs in the fourth quarter lessened the lead to seven before Townley connected in the lane. McDowell then yanked down a missed UNT free throw and turned it into an and-one to extend the lead to 61-49 with 5:10 remaining. Three-pointers on the wings from Brooks and Noble pushed the advantage to 69-53 with 3:07 to play.
“That was a first for us starting off so strong,” Noble said. “That two weeks in the gym helped us. It worked today.
“This trip was very interesting. One for the books.”
The Mean Green conclude their non-conference slate Tuesday against Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. inside The Super Pit.