Stone Earle action

North Texas quarterback Stone Earle has performed well in fall practice and is in contention to start when UNT opens the season at home against Cal on Sept. 2

 UNT sports information

Eric Morris vowed over the last few weeks that North Texas would reach a point heading into his debut season as the Mean Green’s head coach that a heated quarterback battle would take a turn.

Stone Earle mug

Stone Earle

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0