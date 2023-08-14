Eric Morris vowed over the last few weeks that North Texas would reach a point heading into his debut season as the Mean Green’s head coach that a heated quarterback battle would take a turn.
UNT would start shifting reps that had been split equally between Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle to start preparing one to be the Mean Green’s starter.
That point arrived following UNT’s first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday.
Morris just wouldn’t say which direction the Mean Green are leaning on Monday in his first comments following that key workout. But he did give a strong indication that Earle will get a long look over the next few days as UNT prepares for its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
“We are not quite ready to make a decision, but with performance so far, we have started moving reps accordingly,” Morris said. “It’s not over yet, but it’s moving in a direction we are happy with right now. The reps will reflect that this week and in the next scrimmage.”
Morris has shifted his timeline for picking a starter multiple times in the offseason and said Monday that he could determine his starter for the Cal game sometime this week.
Rogers seemed to be the odds-on favorite to win the starting job heading into fall practice after a good showing in UNT’s spring game. He’s played well at times and is still in the mix.
The surprise has been Earle’s development. He saw time with UNT’s first-team offense early in Monday’s practice and has improved his performance throwing the ball.
Morris spoke highly of both Rogers and Earle on Monday.
“Chandler and Stone have both had good days,” Morris said. “It’s been fun to watch Stone develop. When you look at the data and stats, the ball has moved really well when he’s in there, whatever group it is. That’s something we continue to pay attention to.”
Rogers threw for 3,704 yards while making 18 starts in the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to UNT. He was considered one of the Mean Green’s key recruits in their 2023 class.
Morris made it clear that Earle is very much in the mix to beat out Rogers in what would be something of an upset heading into the season.
Earle played in 11 games for ACU in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He threw for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.
Earle served primarily as a change-of-pace quarterback for UNT last season.
Ruder began the 2021 season as the Mean Green’s starter before falling out of favor and being replaced by Austin Aune.
Aune declared for the NFL draft after last season, leaving UNT in what has turned into a three-way battle for the starting job.
“I’m confident in all three of the quarterbacks and whoever starts,” running back Ikaika Ragsdale said, echoing the sentiments of UNT’s players throughout the offseason.
Earle rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown last season and has shown the ability to be a weapon as a runner. Morris has said throughout the offseason that UNT plans to use its quarterbacks more in the running game.
UNT came away from its scrimmage confident in the growth of its offense as it makes a shift to a spread system that will utilize four wide receivers.
“We were explosive,” running back Ayo Adeyi said. “We can run the ball and pass the ball. Having that combination, the opportunities to move the ball are pretty endless.”
Morris: Wood could be ready for opener
UNT could have linebacker Kevin Wood available for its season opener against Cal, Morris said.
The senior has missed all of fall practice due to injury. The Mean Green have been hoping Wood will be ready and have seen him move closer to that goal.
“There’s a great chance Kevin will be ready for the Cal game,” Morris said. “If there is anyone who can do it, it’s Kevin Wood because of his attitude and the way he attacks things every day. He’s on track right now.”
Wood finished with 55 tackles last season, when he started six games and played in nine. UNT lost KD Davis, last season’s Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, to graduation and saw Larry Nixon III transfer to Auburn.
UNT does have veteran Jordan Brown back but will have far more experience on the field for its game against Cal if Wood can play.
Miner pushing for playing time
Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner is pushing starter Daizion Carroll in one of the intriguing battles of fall practice.
Carroll started UNT’s season opener last season against UTEP before going down with an injury. The senior returned later in the year and ended up playing in four games.
Miner started 24 games at ASU, including all 12 at center in 2022.
“Center is a battle,” Morris said. “Ethan has earned the right to start getting some reps with the ones. We have mixed him in for a couple of drives. He’s big, strong and has played a lot of ball.”
