Stone Earle will start at quarterback for North Texas in the Mean Green’s season opener against Cal.
UNT coach Eric Morris named the Abilene Christian transfer his starter on Tuesday morning in a somewhat surprising twist to a battle that has raged through the offseason and might not be finished quite yet.
Morris said that while Earle will take the first snap of the Cal game, Chandler Rogers will also see time.
“It’s a multitude of things,” Morris said of why he picked Earle. “The biggest thing is charting all the live reps in team settings.
“His intermediate stuff was really good. He was also able to push the ball down the field at times and create explosive plays. He has done a great job of not revamping his game but of fitting more into our offense by becoming a better and more accurate passer.”
Earle, who will be a junior this fall, played sparingly last season when he saw time primarily as a wildcat quarterback. He rushed for 110 yards and added 45 yards on 5-of-8 passing with one touchdown.
UNT has not made its quarterbacks available to the media this fall.
The Mean Green’s players who have spoken about the quarterback battle have expressed confidence in all three players who started out in the race this fall, Earle, Rogers and Jace Ruder.
Wide receiver Damon Ward pointed to Earle’s mobility as one reason he is confident in his ability to guide UNT’s offense.
“Stone is a great quarterback who can extend plays and find us down the field,” Ward said. “We know that the play isn’t over if the pocket collapses. He’s mobile and keeps his eyes down the field.”
Rogers appeared to be the favorite to win the job heading into fall camp. The Louisiana-Monroe transfer excelled in UNT’s spring game and has the most impressive background of the three players in the race.
Rogers started 18 games for the Warhawks and threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns over the course of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout isn’t out of contention at this point, even though Earle will start against Cal.
“Chandler hasn’t done anything wrong,” Morris said. “But when you look at the course of the entire camp, the ball has moved well with Stone in there.”
Earle, who wasn’t listed on UNT’s depth chart last season, moved into contention for the job over the last few weeks as a result.
“He was the third guy who was getting the least amount of reps when we started fall camp,” Morris said. “He has put in a lot of offseason work.”
This fall will represent a second chance for Earle to win a starting job and hang on to it.
He started eight games at Abilene Christian in the 2021 season before suffering an injury. Earle threw for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns in his one season as a starter at ACU before entering the transfer portal and landing at UNT ahead of the 2022 campaign.
UNT went with Austin Aune as its starter last season and saw him respond by throwing for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Earle stuck around to compete for the job again after Aune’s departure.
“It’s been fun to watch his growth and to see him develop from a guy who had wildcat packages last year,” Morris said.
That growth has given Earle a chance to open the season as UNT’s starter.
He’ll have to play well to hang onto the job early in the season, when Rogers will also see playing time.
“I’m a big believer in finding your guy and am not huge on rotating, but you look at the body of work for both guys,” Morris said. “Both deserve to play football for this team.
“I feel really comfortable with both guys and am excited for them to take us into the future.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.