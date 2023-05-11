Rodney Green Jr. made a whole lot of stops over the course of his college football career in search of the right fit.
The Florida native walked on at Liberty, then spent time at Keiser, an NAIA school in Florida, and two junior colleges. Green’s hope all along was that at some point, he would find a place where he could thrive on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior defensive end is sure he has arrived at that point after committing to North Texas on Thursday. Green announced his decision on Twitter and talked to the Denton Record-Chronicle about the reasons behind it, including his relationship with defensive line coach Demerick Gary, a short time later.
“North Texas is a great fit,” Green said. “I love the coaching staff. Coach Gary knows what he’s doing when it comes to defensive line play. One of the main things I was looking for is someone who knows what they are doing and is able to explain the why of things.
“Coach Gary can help me become the expert on defensive line play I want to be.”
Green was a second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection last season, when he finished with 42 tackles and six sacks.
Akron and Buffalo also offered Green a scholarship, along with about a dozen schools that compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level. He visited UNT on Wednesday.
UNT recruited Green to play the strong side defensive end spot in new coordinator Matt Caponi’s 3-3-5 scheme. The Mean Green lost one of their promising young defensive ends after last season when Cameron Robertson entered the transfer portal and landed at SMU.
Green carefully considered his options before committing to UNT after making so many stops earlier in his career. He spent time at ASA College in Miami after his stops at Liberty and Keiser before landing at Hutchinson.
“Going to Hutch gave me the tools and opportunities to be successful,” Green said.
Green’s performance at the school caught the attention of Gary, who had been in contact with him for several months.
“I connected with him before I went to Hutchinson,” Green said. “He was at Arkansas when I hit him up on Twitter. He liked my film and followed me back. It came full circle these last few weeks. I wanted to play for him.”
Green plans to arrive at UNT over the summer and is one of several transfers the Mean Green are adding late to bolster their roster heading into the 2023 season.
UNT also recently added TCU transfer wide receiver Blair Conwright and College of the Canyon tight end Joshua Smith.
Green elected to join that late influx of talent for a host of reasons. He believes he can address UNT’s needs at defensive end at a school he is certain will prepare him to thrive on and off the field.
“I’m an older guy,” Green said. “I graduated from high school in 2019 and am at the stage of my life where I’m trying to get ready for the NFL. The football staff and the academic staff will put me in position to be successful in the future.”
