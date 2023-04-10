North Texas has found a few key contributors at the lower levels of college football over the last few years.
Jake Long, an Angelo State offensive lineman who earned second-team All-America honors at the Division II level last season, will look to follow in their footsteps after committing to the Mean Green on Monday.
Let’s rock out!! #GMG pic.twitter.com/af1cQCKrwR— Jake Long (@j_long75) April 10, 2023
Long announced his commitment on Twitter following a weekend visit to UNT and spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle about his decision a short time later.
“As soon as I got to campus, it felt like home,” Long said. “I’m from Southern California and moved to Texas before my senior year of high school. I fell in love with Texas. I wanted to stay home and keep the Texas energy and love going.”
The former Waco Midway standout entered the transfer portal after last season, when he excelled at Angelo State. Long was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive lineman of the Year and quickly picked up offers from a host of Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
He chose UNT over Houston, Texas State, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana-Monroe, UNLV and Ohio.
Long, who is 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, played guard for Angelo State and projects as an interior lineman for UNT. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will arrive at UNT over the summer.
Defensive end Mazin Richards is among the players who have succeeded at UNT after moving up from a smaller school. Richards came to UNT from Eastern New Mexico ahead of last season and earned second-team All-Conference USA honors.
ENMU is also a member of the LSC. Long faced Richards last season.
“I took that into account,” Long said. “That wasn’t everything in my decision, but I love how they give DII players a chance. There is a lot of talent at the DII level that is overlooked. Getting the opportunity to move up is an amazing feeling.”
UNT offensive line coach Jon Cooper recruited Long, who cited the relationship they built as a key factor in his decision. Long also enjoyed getting to know UNT offensive analyst Jason Smith.
Both Cooper and Smith played in the NFL.
“When I came to North Texas, I got to experience what playing for them would be like,” Long said. “They went to the NFL and know what it takes. That was a huge part of my decision.”
Long is the fifth player to join UNT’s 2024 recruiting class and the second offensive lineman to commit in the last two days.
The Mean Green picked up a commitment from Mesquite Horn offensive lineman Davion Hurth on Sunday night.
