The North Texas football team started out with a whole lot of questions to answer heading into its first spring practice under new coach Eric Morris.
The Mean Green needed a new quarterback after Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft, and that was just for starters.
UNT was also set to install a new defense and return to a more wide-open passing attack on offense.
The fact that Mean Green were making all of those moves under a nearly entirely new batch of assistant coaches only complicated matters.
Morris was pleased with the way it all came together on Saturday after UNT’s spring game that wrapped up workouts until the fall in a time of transition for the program. The Mean Green will play their first season in the American Athletic Conference after leaving Conference USA in a few months.
“Everyone bought in,” Morris said. “I’m happy with our coaches. The culture is getting better day in and day out.
“For us to win a conference championship in the American, we have to get a lot better before we strap it up against Cal in a couple months. We have a super important summer coming up.”
Before UNT leaves the spring in the past, here’s a look at some of the top storylines, breakout players and areas of concern as UNT heads into the next phase of its preparations for the 2023 season.
Top storyline
There isn’t much of an argument when it comes to the top storyline of the spring for UNT.
It was the search for a new quarterback after Aune’s departure.
The former Argyle standout wasn’t perfect in his final season with the Mean Green, but he did set a program record with 33 touchdown passes to go along with 3,547 passing yards.
The battle to take over between five players was a messy affair.
The assumption was that Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers wouldn’t have a whole lot of trouble winning the job. He was one of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market after throwing for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for Louisiana-Monroe last season.
Rogers was one of the last three players still in the race after the spring, along with Jace Ruder and Stone Earle. Grant Gunnell entered the transfer portal just hours after not playing in the spring game.
“I’m absolutely confident we have a quarterback we can win with,” quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy said in the days leading up to UNT’s spring game. “This staff, the roster and the quarterback room are too good for there not to be a guy in there who can go and lead us to an American conference championship.”
Surprise player
Ruder being in the mix for the starting job heading into the fall makes him the surprise player of the spring.
The North Carolina transfer started the first four games of the 2021 season before not taking a single snap last year. Ruder came out of nowhere to become a contender for the starting job again.
There were plenty of other players who performed above expectations in the spring, but no one made a bigger jump than Ruder.
Comeback player
Nick Nakwaasah appeared to be on course to be an impact player heading into last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Nakwaasah came all the way back to move into position to start at Star, the center safety spot that is a vital part of new coordinator Matt Caponi’s 3-3-5 scheme.
Top concern
UNT has a few areas that are of concern heading into the season.
Size up front defensively is one. How the secondary comes together is another.
One area that has been largely overlooked is the kicking game. UNT has come to take having a great kicker for granted after a ridiculous run of top players, including Ethan Mooney last season.
The Mean Green had Cole Hedlund and Trevor Moore and Zach Olen before that.
UNT struggled in the kicking gamer throughout the spring and will likely have to look for a kicker and punter in the offseason.
Top newcomers
Rogers is without a doubt UNT’s top newcomer, especially if he wins the starting quarterback job, but he is just one of a few additions who appear ready to contribute this fall.
UNLV transfer safety Phillip Hill has a chance as does offensive lineman Larry Moore, who arrived in the offseason from Texas Tech.
There might not be a safer bet to consistently make an impact, though, than Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland.
Cleveland was a part of the Red Raiders receiver rotation last year and looked solid throughout the spring.
Area of growth
UNT made significant progress along its offensive line.
Morris named the tackle spot as one of his biggest concerns heading into the spring. By the end of UNT’s spring game, Morris said he felt comfortable with a revamped look.
Kaci Moreka returned on one side. UNT kicked guard Febechi Nwaiwu out to the other tackle spot and saw him thrive. Howard Sampson, a monstrous 343-pound redshirt freshman, made significant progress.
Jett Duncan saw time at center after playing tackle last season.
Guard Gabe Blair is a star in the making.
UNT looked a whole lot better up front at the end of spring than it did in the beginning.
Shopping list
UNT has scholarships left to give following spring practice and could look for help in a few areas.
Outside of a kicker, defensive line makes more sense than any other spot. UNT defensive line coach Demerick Gary expressed confidence this spring that the Mean Green have enough size to hold up in a three-man front.
UNT has some talent with Fatafehi Vailea and Roderick Brown.
The Mean Green did lose a defensive end with a whole lot of talent in Cam Robertson to the transfer portal and could use some size.
Defensive line is one of the toughest positions to land impact players. One would imagine if UNT can find a tackle or end who is available, it will take him.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.