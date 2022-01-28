North Texas is set to hire Randy Clements, a longtime college assistant, as its new offensive line coach.
Mike Bloesch will move from offensive line coach to quarterbacks coach. Bloesch also serves as UNT’s offensive coordinator.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT’s plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday morning. The addition of Clements to coach Seth Littrell’s staff is expected to be finalized in the next few days.
Clements last worked as the running game coordinator and offensive line coach at Ole Miss.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced in the spring of 2021 that he had parted ways with Clements.
Clements also previously coached at Florida State, Houston and Baylor.
Ole Miss’ offensive line helped protect quarterback Matt Corral in 2020, when he threw for 3,337 yards. The Rebels rushed for 2,374 yards on the season.
Clements has strong Texas ties. He played at Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin before beginning his coaching career. The Wichita Falls native spent 12 years coaching at Stephenville, one of the storied high school programs in the state.
Clements will take over an offensive line that was one of UNT’s biggest strengths last season. The Mean Green ranked fifth nationally with an average of 234.1 rushing yards per game. The 15 sacks UNT allowed were the ninth fewest in the nation.
UNT is set to return four of the five offensive linemen who were listed as starters for the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green were slated to have all five starters back before right tackle Jacob Brammer entered the transfer portal this week.
Bloesch was named a finalist for Offensive Line Coach of the Year by FootballScoop for his work with UNT’s offensive front last season and has quickly worked his way up through ranks of college assistant coaches.
Bloesch came to UNT from Tulsa, where he started out as a quality control coach before being promoted to offensive line coach after one season. He spent four seasons coaching the Golden Hurricanes offensive line before Littrell hired him as UNT’s co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach ahead of the 2020 season.
The former University of Houston offensive lineman took over as UNT’s offensive coordinator and primary play-caller before last season. Moving to quarterbacks coach will give Bloesch a chance to broaden his resume.
“I want to be a head football coach someday,” Bloesch said before the 2021 season. “You are going to have to be a coordinator and play-caller at some point, either on offense or defense. I felt like the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator would help me along my way to my ultimate goal.”
Bloesch will fill the void left on UNT’s staff when Littrell parted ways with quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph late last season.