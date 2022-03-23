SMU has yet to announce who will replace Tim Jankovich as the school's men's basketball coach.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle that they are confident North Texas coach Grant McCasland will not leave the school to take over at SMU.
Multiple reports pointed to McCasland as one of the coaches SMU was considering to take over the program. His name also came up in connection with the opening at LSU that has since been filled by former Murray State coach Matt McMahon.
UNT athletic department officials have remained quiet when it comes to McCasland's future, but one source close to the program said emphatically on Wednesday morning that McCasland is not headed to SMU.
SMU athletic director Rick Hart didn't specifically address McCasland to SMU speculation in an interview with The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt, but did say that SMU is still early in its process of finding a new coach.
"I know there’s chatter — I don’t know what it all is — but I know it’s out there, and what I’ll say to you is … there hasn’t been one conversation with anyone about this job before this afternoon,” Hart told Hoyt on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mean Green have won a Conference USA regular season or tournament title in each of the last three seasons. UNT won a regular season title this year before being upset by Louisiana Tech in the C-USA tournament semifinals.
UNT rebounded to beat Texas State in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament before falling to Virginia in the second round. The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season while finishing 25-7.
UNT won the C-USA tournament in 2021 and went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament. The win was UNT's first in the NCAA tournament in program history.
UNT has signed McCasland to contract extensions on a near annual basis since his debut season in 2017-18 and also upgraded the facilities he has to work with.
McCasland’s latest deal boosted his base salary to $600,000 with incentives that push the total annual value past $800,000 per year. The contract runs through the 2027-28 season.
UNT has upgraded the Super Pit concourse, the team's locker rooms and built new coaches offices for its men's and women's teams during McCasland's tenure.
UNT also hired a consulting firm this season to work with students in the hope of improving attendance at home games. The school rebranded its student section that was known as the Pit Crew to the Mean Green Maniacs.
UNT averaged 3,779 per home game last season and saw attendance pick up at the end of the year. UNT drew a crowd of 8,522 for its win over Louisiana Tech in late February that clinched the C-USA regular season title.
The growing support for basketball at UNT would have made leaving the school for SMU tough for McCasland.
SMU is UNT's bitter rival and will soon be in the same conference. UNT is leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference.
SMU is a member of the American. McCasland would have faced the prospect of returning to the Super Pit to face what would certainly be a hostile crowd as the Mustangs coach.
Jankovich reportedly made about $2 million this season at SMU, which could pay its next coach far more than what McCasland currently makes.
Those close to McCasland are confident what SMU has to offer won't lead him to change sides in the rivalry between the schools.