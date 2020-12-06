North Texas will cover UTEP’s travel expenses for the teams’ game on Friday at Apogee Stadium.
The game was originally set to be played on Oct. 31 in El Paso and has been rescheduled twice due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the city. Conference USA announced in early November that that game had been pushed back to Dec. 12 in El Paso.
The schools announced late last week that they had moved the game a second time, pushing it up from Saturday to Friday in addition to shifting the site from the Sun Bowl in El Paso to Apogee.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday that UNT will pay for UTEP’s travel expenses.
“We are understanding of the situation in El Paso and worked diligently with the UTEP administration to find an amicable solution to play the game,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement released Friday. “We appreciate the cooperation of UTEP and Conference USA because we know what it’s like to go several weeks without playing and the difficulties of logistics in trying to play in this uncertain time. We wanted to make every effort to get this game in as long as we could do it safely.”
UNT offered to pay UTEP’s expenses to travel to Denton shortly before the original Oct. 31 date of the game in the hope the schools could get the contest in as scheduled by moving it to Denton. UNT officials didn’t feel comfortable sending their team to El Paso due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.
UTEP declined that offer and issued a statement pinning the game being postponed on UNT.
“We are disappointed that North Texas has chosen not to come to El Paso for the football game this weekend,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a statement. “We have a safe place to play and no players who are sick or in isolation, and North Texas has not indicated that any of their players are ill. We made the decision earlier today not to allow fans in the stadium.
“We are proud of the diligence that our student-athletes, coaches and staff have shown to put us in a position to play every week.”
UTEP coach Dana Dimel provided insight into the school’s thinking shortly after it turned down UNT’s original offer.
“We never did consider that an option,” Dimel told reporters. “We didn’t want to go four road games in a row.”
There were doubts UTEP would be in position to face UNT this week after the Miners suspended football activities on Nov. 29 and canceled their game against Southern Miss that was scheduled for Friday at the Sun Bowl.
UTEP shut down its program due to 11 members of its program testing positive for the coronavirus. UTEP athletic director Jim Senter later announced that 10 of those cases were false positives from an antigen test.
UTEP quickly resumed football activities, opening up the possibility of UNT getting its game against the Miners in.
The schools rescheduled their game for Friday at Apogee. The decision will allow both programs to get another game in during a season both have struggled with cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic.
UNT (3-5, 2-4 C-USA) has had five games either canceled or postponed. UTEP (3-4, 0-3) has played just once since Oct. 24.
The NCAA has rescinded bowl eligibility requirements this year. There is a slim chance both UNT and UTEP could be invited to a bowl.
What UNT knows for sure is that it has one last chance to play this week when UTEP comes to Denton.
That game will come with a cost for UNT.