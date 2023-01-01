North Texas is set to hire Jon Cooper as its offensive line coach, a move that will compete Eric Morris' first on-field coaching staff.
Cooper spent last season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma. He previously coached at Central Florida, Arkansas and Western Carolina.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT's plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday morning.
Cooper played three seasons in the NFL from 2009-12 with the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans. He was a four-year starter at as a center at Oklahoma from 2005-08 and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2008.
Cooper has experience coaching both tight ends and offensive lines. He was the tight ends coach at UCF from 2018-19 and Arkansas in 2020 before coaching the offensive line at Western Carolina in 2021.
Morris has quickly filled out his staff since taking over for Seth Littrell, who was fired after seven seasons with the Mean Green.
Morris has filled out his staff with a combination of experienced college assistants and younger coaches with ties to the Dallas area.
While Morris has hired his on-field coaching staff, he has several off-field support roles remaining to solidify. UNT is expected to hire a director of player personnel in the next few days.
