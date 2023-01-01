UNT staff additions
North Texas is set to hire Jon Cooper as its new offensive line coach, completing Eric Morris' new coaching staff.

Cooper spent last season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma. He previously coached at Central Florida, Arkansas and Western Carolina.

North Texas football staff additions

The following are coaches and assistants who have or are expected to be added to North Texas football coach Eric Morris’ staff.

Position Coach
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Jordan Davis
Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks Matt Caponi
Running backs Patrick Cobbs
Tight ends Chris Gilbert
Special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda
Quarterbacks Sean Brophy
Linebackers Colby Kratch
Offensive line Jon Cooper
Safeties Clay Jennings
Defenisve line Demerick Gary
Off-field staff
Strength coach Bryan Kegans
Operations Ronald Surita
Director of recruiting Justin Owens

