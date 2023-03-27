North Texas guard Quincy Noble has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The senior has one season of eligibility remaining due the additional year players received in the wake of the COIVD-19 pandemic.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that Noble has completed the process of entering her name on Monday afternoon.
Noble led UNT with an average of 17.0 points per game last season, when she further cemented herself as one of the greatest players in program history. Conference USA's coaches named the McKinney native to the all-league first team this season.
Noble became just the second player in program history to be named all-conference three times, joining Jalie Mitchell.
UNT announced last week that Mitchell had stepped down as the Mean Green's coach after eight seasons. The school named Jason Burton its new coach on Monday.
Noble maintained late in the year that she wouldn't make a decision about her future until after the season.
“I wouldn’t say this is it,” Noble said following a win over Charlotte in UNT's regular season finale. “I’m still trying to figure it out. I’ve been in college for a long time, but I love the game. I’m trying to decide if I’m going to play another year. I love the Mean Green. It’s been nothing but a blessing to be here.”
Noble played her freshman season at New Mexico in 2018-19 before transferring to UNT to be closer to home. The move paid dividends for the McKinney native and the Mean Green. She found a comfort zone at UNT while sitting out the 2019-20 season and emerged as an impact player the following year.
Noble racked up 1,316 points in three seasons, a total that ranks eighth in program history. She helped lead UNT to the Women's NIT last season.
UNT struggled to build on that postseason appearance this year, despite Noble scoring 527 points, the fifth-highest total for a season in program history. The Mean Green finished 11-20 and fell to UAB in the opening round of the C-USA tournament.
UNT officials were hoping Noble would return and help the program make the transition to playing under a new coach.
That possibility seems slim now after Noble entered her name into the portal. She could reverse course and return. The more likely scenario is that UNT heads into a new era under Burton without one of the best players in program history.
