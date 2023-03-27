Noble portal
North Texas guard Quincy Noble has entered the transfer portal.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The senior has one season of eligibility remaining due the additional year players received in the wake of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Quincy Noble mug 2022

Quincy Noble

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

