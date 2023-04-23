UNT Davis waiver
North Texas cornerback John Davis breaks up a pass intended for Marshall wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed during the 2021 season. The NCAA has approved a waiver that will give Davis an additional season of eligibility, allowing him to return this fall. He missed nearly all of last season due to injury.

John Davis, one of North Texas’ top defensive backs, is returning for the 2023 season after missing nearly all of last year with a knee injury.

