North Texas cornerback John Davis breaks up a pass intended for Marshall wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed during the 2021 season. The NCAA has approved a waiver that will give Davis an additional season of eligibility, allowing him to return this fall. He missed nearly all of last season due to injury.
John Davis, one of North Texas’ top defensive backs, is returning for the 2023 season after missing nearly all of last year with a knee injury.
The NCAA has approved Davis’ appeal for an additional year of eligibility, a UNT source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle following the Mean Green’s spring game on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in UNT’s win over UTEP to open the 2022 season. The Texas Tech transfer began the season as a starter after making 16 starts in 2020 and 2021 combined.
The former Euless Trinity standout has 41 tackles and nine passes defended in three seasons at UNT and will rejoin the Mean Green’s secondary in a time of transition.
UNT is moving to a new 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi and faces a rebuilding project in its secondary. The Mean Green return starting cornerback Ridge Texada and safety Logan Wilson but lost three other starters.
Texada was one of UNT’s breakout stars of last season, when he intercepted three passes, broke up 15 others and was named to the All-Conference USA first team.
UNT lost DeShawn Gaddie, its other starting cornerback, when he elected to transfer after last season. Loronzo Thompson and a few recruits who are set to arrive over the summer are expected to compete for playing time at cornerback.
South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling was one of the top players in UNT’s recruiting class that also includes Pearland Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson.
