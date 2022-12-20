UNT Cobbs

North Texas running backs coach Patrick Cobbs visits with running back Ikaika Ragsdale during practice at Apogee Stadium. New UNT coach Eric Morris is retaining Cobbs as a member of his staff.

 UNT sports information

New North Texas coach Eric Morris has made a program legend one of the first hires for his staff.

Patrick Cobbs, UNT's running backs coach and one of the program's all-time greats, will return as an assistant coach under Morris, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Cobbs mug

Patrick Cobbs

