New North Texas coach Eric Morris has made a program legend one of the first hires for his staff.
Patrick Cobbs, UNT's running backs coach and one of the program's all-time greats, will return as an assistant coach under Morris, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon.
Morris took over as UNT's coach last week and will be formally introduced at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cobbs has been a member of UNT's coaching staff since 2019 and is a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame.
Former UNT coach Seth Littrell promoted Cobbs to assistant head coach in March. Littrell made the move after Cobbs recruited and developed a deep and talented group of running backs that has been one of the Mean Green's biggest strengths over the last few years.
UNT ranks 26th nationally in rushing offense with an average of 199.9 yards per game behind three players who cleared the 500-yard mark this season. Ayo Adeyi led UNT with 807 yards, while Ikaika Ragsdale added 755 and Oscar Adaway III 583.
The group helped UNT advance to the Conference USA championship game, where the Mean Green fell to UTSA. UNT lost to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl and finished 7-7.
UNT fired Littrell after its loss to UTSA.
The Mean Green finished fifth nationally in rushing offense with an average of 234.1 yards per game in 2021. UNT turned to its running game after starting 1-6 and averaged 283 yards per game on the ground during a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
Cobbs established himself as a UNT legend long before he joined the school's coaching staff. He rushed for 4,050 yards from 2001-05 and was the program's career rushing leader when he finished his college career.
He still ranks second all-time behind Lance Dunbar.
Cobbs won the national rushing title in 2003, when he averaged 152.7 yards per game. He went on to play six years in the NFL and spent most of his time with the Miami Dolphins.
The Oklahoma native returned to Denton after his NFL career and joined the coaching staff at Ryan, where he worked from 2014-18 before making the jump to the college ranks at UNT.
