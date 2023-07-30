Apogee stadium
North Texas has come to an agreement with DATCU as the new naming rights partner for its football stadium, a source has confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 DRC file photo

North Texas didn’t have to look far for a new naming rights partner for what has been known as Apogee Stadium for more than a decade.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

