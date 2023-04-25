New North Texas coach Ross Hodge is set to hire longtime Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Johnny Estelle and Missouri State associate head coach Jase Herl as assistant coaches, the Denton Record-Chronicle has learned.
Hodge previously hired Saint Louis assistant coach Phil Forte.
Estelle has been the coach at his alma mater since 2014 and has guided the Javelinas to four straight winning seasons, including a 21-12 finish this year.
TAMUK reached the South Central Region Tournament quarterfinals before falling to West Texas A&M. The Javelinas made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.
Estelle served as an assistant coach at Houston in 2013-14 and was the head coach at Navarro College from 2008-13.
Herl has been a member of Missouri State’s staff since 2018. He also worked as an assistant coach at Colorado State and South Plains College.
Herl was the first coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College. He was named to Under Armour’s “30 Under 30”, recognizing the up-and-coming 30 assistant basketball coaches under 30 years of age during his time at CSU.
The additions of both Estelle and Herl will become official in the next few days and will complete Hodge’s first staff and he looks to build on program he helped build with former coach Grant McCasland.
McCasland was hired by Texas Tech after guiding UNT to the National Invitation Tournament title last season.
Hodge served as McCasland’s associate head coach for six seasons before being promoted to take his place. McCasland’s other two assistant coaches -- Matt Braeuer and Achoki Moikobu -- followed him to Texas Tech along with strength coach Andrew Wright.
Hodge has spent the last few days putting his staff together and is set to add two key pieces in Estelle and Herl.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.