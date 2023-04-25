Johnny Estelle shot
Longtime Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Johnny Estelle is set to join new North Texas coach Ross Hodge's staff.

 Texas A&M-Kingsville sports information

New North Texas coach Ross Hodge is set to hire longtime Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Johnny Estelle and Missouri State associate head coach Jase Herl as assistant coaches, the Denton Record-Chronicle has learned.

Jase Herl mug

Jase Herl

