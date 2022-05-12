Former Memphis and Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell is transferring to North Texas.
A University of North Texas source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Gunnell’s plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday afternoon.
Gunnell spent last season at Memphis, where he redshirted. The former St. Pius X standout began his career at Arizona, where he started three games in 2019. He went on to play in four games in 2020.
Gunnell threw for 1,864 yards in two seasons with the Wildcats before leaving the program. UNT will be the former Houston St. Pius X standout’s third stop.
He will enter a heated quarterback battle heading into the 2022 season. UNT brought on transfers JD Head (Louisiana Tech) and Stone Earle (Abilene Christian) to compete with returning starter Austin Aune and North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder in spring practice earlier this year.
Aune started nine games last season, when he threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns. The former Argyle standout emerged from spring practice as UNT’s starter.
“Until someone takes it, it’s Austin’s job,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “That’s how it works. That’s how life and every position on this team works. It’s awesome to have great competition.”
That competition will increase with Gunnell’s arrival. The 6-foot-5 pocket passer was rated among the top 20 pro-style quarterbacks in the country in the class of 2019.
Gunnell threw for 16,108 yards and 195 touchdowns in three seasons at St. Pius X.
He’ll have the chance to capitalize on his potential at UNT after injuries derailed him at both Arizona and Memphis.
Gunnell threw for 352 yards in a game against UCLA in 2019.
UNT has been known for its high-flying passing attack under coach Seth Littrell. The Mean Green were forced to abandon that attack to a large degree last season when they leaned on their running game late in the season.
UNT recovered from a 1-6 start by winning its last five games of the regular season behind its running game. The Mean Green averaged 283 rushing yards per game during that span.
Former UNT quarterback Mason Fine threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns during his four-year career that concluded in 2019. UNT has struggled to replace Fine since while running through a series of starters, including Aune and Jason Bean, who transferred to Kansas following the 2020 season.
Gunnell will be the next player who gets a shot to fill that void after committing to continue his career at UNT.
