North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is planning to enter his name in the NFL draft following the Mean Green's game against Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
Aune nearly left UNT after last season and said this fall that this would be his final year with the Mean Green. The former Argyle standout waivered late in the season, but ultimately decided to move on.
Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football was the first to report the news.
Aune will go down as one of the more productive quarterbacks in UNT history. He has thrown for 7,086 yards heading into the Mean Green's showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
The former Argyle standout followed one of the more unusual paths for a college quarterback in recent college football history. He signed with TCU out of high school before being selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees.
Aune signed for $1 million and spent six years playing minor league baseball. He never gained much traction and elected to return to college to play football.
He spent a brief time at Arkansas before landing at UNT.
Aune split time with Jason Bean in 2020 and Jace Ruder in 2021 when he led UNT on a five-game winning streak to cap the regular season.
That run helped UNT recover from a 1-6 start to qualify for a bowl game. The Mean Green fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
Aune was locked in another quarterback battle with Grant Gunnell in the preseason before ultimately winning the job.
"It's been extremely fun," Aune said late in the year. "To get my opportunity this year to prove myself was the reason I came back. I came back because I felt like I had the momentum from the end of last year and wanted to continue that this year.
"I still had to battle to get that starting spot, but I knew we had a great football team coming into this year."
Aune helped lead UNT to the Conference USA title game, where the Mean Green fell to UTSA. He'll get another chance to lead UNT to a postseason win when the Mean Green face the Broncos on Dec. 17.
