Austin Aune draft
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune throws a pass in a game against SMU ealrier this season. Aune is planning to enter the NFL draft following UNT's appearance in the Frisco Bowl against Boise State. 

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is planning to enter his name in the NFL draft following the Mean Green's game against Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.

Aune nearly left UNT after last season and said this fall that this would be his final year with the Mean Green. The former Argyle standout waivered late in the season, but ultimately decided to move on.

