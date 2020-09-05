Jason Bean had an aura of confidence in the days leading up to North Texas’ season opener against Houston Baptist on Saturday.
The sophomore was locked in a tight battle with Austin Aune for the right to take over at quarterback for program legend Mason Fine. Bean talked about seizing the opportunity to start in the days leading up to the game.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout took a big step toward doing just that in the Mean Green’s 57-31 win over the Huskies at Apogee Stadium.
Bean guided UNT to touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and went on to account for four touchdowns.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Bean said of moving into the lineup in place of Fine. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be in a battle with Austin and for having him as a teammate. He is helping me and everyone around us.”
Bean guided an impressive overall performance for the Mean Green, who entered the season aiming to get back on track after a tough 2019 campaign and a bumpy offseason.
UNT finished 4-8 last fall and spent the last few months trying to find a way to get back to the form that saw the Mean Green play in bowl games in each of coach Seth Littrell’s first three seasons.
Littrell said heading into the year that he felt like he had a team capable of getting back on track. It certainly looked like that was the case on a night UNT rolled up a program record 721 yards.
“It was a solid start,” Littrell said. “I was proud of the way the guys worked in the offseason. We were a little further along than I thought we would be off the shutdown. They handled it well.
UNT still has a long way to go to prove that it is back to bowl form but took a significant step in the right direction after a series of offseason changes. The Mean Green replaced five assistant coaches after last season.
Defensive coordinator Clint Bowen filled one of those spots and installed a new scheme. UNT spent its first game of the season adjusting to that scheme in its season opener.
UNT didn’t miss a beat offensively after significant changes on the sideline. Littrell took over play-calling and was without quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis, who is on administrative leave following his arrest this week.
Wallis has been charged with two counts of an improper relationship between a student and an educator stemming from incidents prior to his joining UNT’s staff in the offseason.
Bean helped UNT handle those distractions and settle into the game with his steady play early on. He found Jyaire Shorter for a 23-yard strike on third-and-7 on the third play of the game and didn’t let up from there.
Bean got off to that solid start despite the mystery surrounding who UNT would start heading into the game.
Littrell maintained throughout the week that he wouldn’t name a starter until game day. He let the cat out of the bag in his tapped pregame radio interview and then unleashed Bean, who went on to throw for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Jalen Darden caught three touchdown passes, while Oscar Adaway scored two rushing touchdowns.
UNT finished with 360 rushing yards and 361 passing yards and cleared the 300-yard mark in both categories for the first time in program history.
Darden played a key role in Bean’s quick start by hauling in a 33-yard strike to give UNT an early 7-0 lead. Bean later connected with Greg White for a 32-yard touchdown and then went back to Darden for a 19-yard touchdown that put the Mean Green up 20-0.
“It does everything to start well,” Bean said. “It makes me and my teammates happy.”
The Mean Green cruised from there, despite a big night from HBU quarterback Bailey Zappe. The preseason All-Southland Conference selection threw for 480 yards.
That wasn’t nearly enough against UNT and its offense that got on track under Bean early and continued to roll under Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout came on late in the game and threw for 111 yards and a touchdown. His performance was another highlight to the opening of a season that was in doubt for the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are able to play when not many teams are able to,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We took advantage of it and performed as a team.”
Only a few UNT fans got to see the win and Bean’s debut as a starter due to capacity limitations at Apogee. Official attendance was 7,611.
“Bean did a great job,” Littrell said. “You could really tell the amount of confidence he got as the game went on. He managed the game very well.”