NORMAN, Okla. — The North Texas softball team did a few things on Saturday, but the main thing it did was make history. While the Mean Green split the day, they earned the first win in program history over the Oklahoma Sooners.
The win over Oklahoma became the first win by a UNT intercollegiate athletics team over a top-5 opponent on the road. UNT also became the first team to beat Oklahoma in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament since its inception in 2014.
“I’m really proud of our effort,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “It’s really good to see our kids fight all day and really not lay down. That’s the whole key for us, if we’re locked in and playing hard then we’re tough to beat.”
All three of the Mean Green’s primary pitchers saw big inning action in the two games against the Sooners, making big pitches the whole day.
The Mean Green will close out the weekend in Noman with a 9:30 a.m. matchup on Sunday. UNT will face either Abilene Christian or Northwestern depending on the result of their game later Saturday night.
UNT and Oklahoma will square off again in Denton on March 18.
UNT 4, Oklahoma 3
Game 1 of the day was huge for the Mean Green as they overcame an early deficit to knock off the No. 5 Sooners 4-3.
Ariel Thompson earned the start for UNT and went 3.0 innings surrendering just two runs on six hits. Bailey Tindell picked up the win, her fifth of the season, with two innings of relief, allowing just one run on two hits.
After back-to-back singles with two outs, the Sooners struck first on a UNT error before a single to center plated the second run of the game. The Mean Green cut the lead in half in the second when a Camille Grahmann single to left field plated Kourtney Williams.
Thompson kept the lead at one in the bottom half of the inning, stranding three Sooner runners on base, and the Mean Green took the lead in the third on a two-run home run by Hanna Rebar that scored Tayla Evans.
Thompson avoided another crisis in the third inning, working out of another bases-loaded jam to keep the Mean Green ahead, but Oklahoma tied the game in the fourth with a single to center off Tindell.
UNT took the lead back for good in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Kenzie Young that plated Evans. Hope Trautwein came into the circle in the bottom half to close the door on the Sooners.
Oklahoma 15, UNT 8
Despite a more-than-ideal start to the game, UNT could not overcome a mid-inning offensive outburst from the Sooners in Game 2, falling 15-8.
UNT jumped out in front in the first inning with a trio of home runs, Saleen Donohoe got it started with a solo opposite field home run, and an Evans single was followed by an opposite field home run by Rebar to put the Mean Green up 3-0. Kourtney Williams followed Rebar’s home run with a blast of her own to center, forcing the Oklahoma starter from the game.
All told, the Mean Green blasted a program-record six home runs in the contest with two coming off Rebar’s bat.
The Sooners cut the Mean Green lead to just one with a pair of home runs in the third before Nicole Ochotnicki’s first home run since April 2018 put the Mean Green back ahead by a pair of runs in the fourth.
The fourth inning would be all Sooners, however — a six-run inning on eight hits put Oklahoma ahead by four runs. Then Rebar’s second home run of the game and third of the day cut the deficit to just one before a four-run outburst in the fifth made it a 13-6 game.
North Texas would not go away quietly. A Katie Clark home run in the sixth made the score 13-8, but two runs in the sixth by the Sooners made the score 15-8 for good.