CORPUS CHRISTI — The North Texas softball team capped off their second-consecutive unbeaten weekend with a pair of wins on Saturday at the Islander Invitational. The Mean Green (12-2) took wins over Texas Southern (3-9) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-9) on Saturday to close out the weekend.
“I thought we played with some energy today,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “We were pretty good at the plate, our pitchers threw well again today, we played good defense and we were just good all the way around today.”
The Mean Green pitching staff continued their dominant weekend by only allowing two runs on eight hits through the two games.
“Coach Jamie Allred does a great job with our pitchers,” DeLong added. “They do a great job, they support each other and they work hard. It’s good to see — we have multiple arms that can beat anybody.”
UNT will be back in action Tuesday when they host UTA at Lovelace stadium before hitting the road for a big weekend in Norman at the Courtyard Marriott tournament hosted by the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners.
UNT 6, Texas Southern 1
Freshman Ariel Thompson started the day with the best outing of her young career. The Claremore, Oklahoma, native recorded her first career complete game while registering a career-high 12 strikeouts.
The Mean Green offense got started with a Hanna Rebar triple to right field, the second of her career, and she scampered home on a passed ball three batters later. UNT went stale on offense until the fourth inning.
Rebar would start the inning off by being hit by a pitch before Katie Clark sacrifice bunted her to second. Candain Callahan followed up with her first career triple to plate Rebar before being driven in by a Nicole Ochotnicki sacrifice bunt.
UNT added a run in the fifth on a Tayla Evans RBI single before adding another in the sixth after Clark tripled before scoring on an errant throw by the Lady Tigers. A Tayla Evans double in the sixth added the final run of the game for the Mean Green.
UNT 7, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 1
The Mean Green fell behind for the first time this weekend in the first inning against the Islanders after a pair of singles, and would not respond offensively until the fourth inning.
Bailey Tindell got her second start of the weekend and was able to hold the Islanders at bay after their first-inning run, allowing only five base runners through the next 3 2/3 innings. Hope Trautwein would take over with two outs in the fifth and surrender just two hits the rest of the way.
UNT’s offense would give Trautwein her sixth victory of the season with a six-spot in the fifth inning.