CONROE — Hot bats and dominant pitching showed early for North Texas as they run-ruled Lamar 8-0 in five innings to open up Sunday before falling to No. 7 Texas 5-1 to close out the Blizzard Challenge.
"We took care of business this morning," head coach Rodney DeLong said. "We started off flat and I didn't really like that, but we picked it up the second time we went through the lineup and did what we were supposed to do in that game."
The Mean Green will open up their home slate on Tuesday afternoon when they host Abilene Christian at 2 p.m. before turning around to host the North Texas Invitational this coming weekend at Lovelace Stadium.
Graduate GiGi Wall earned the start in the win over Lamar and was masterful in route to her first win as part of the Mean Green. The Marlow, Oklahoma, native dealt 4.0 innings of one-hit shutout softball, holding the Cardinals (1-5) to just three baserunners. Sophomore Ariel Thompson pitched in relief during the fifth and registered a pair of strikeouts to seal the victory.
"It was a good to see GiGi get a win," DeLong said. "I thought she threw well this weekend and it's definitely something she's going to build off of."
North Texas' offense was highlighted by sophomore Molly Rainey who had a triple and her first home run of her North Texas career while driving in three runs. Junior Tayla Evans also notched her first home run of the season and drove in a pair in the game as freshman Rayna Lewis tallied a double and triple, and drove in a run.
Freshman Kalei Christensen continued her hot weekend with a double as fellow freshman Lexi Cobb and junior Amarys-Miller Godsey both recorded their first doubles of their North Texas careers as freshman Kailey Gamble also singled for her first career hit and RBI.
The Mean Green looked to senior Hope Trautwein against the seventh-ranked Longhorns and she delivered a 5.1 inning performance striking out five, bringing her career strikeout total to 496. Trautwein has also only issued three walks this season to go along with 38 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.
North Texas' offense was highlighted by graduate Tuesday DerMargosian, who notched a hit and scored a run against her former team. She would come home on a sacrifice fly from Rainey in the third.