SAN ANTONIO — Late-inning offense was more than enough to propel North Texas to its 19th win of the season, downing Incarnate Word 11-4 to close out the road trip in San Antonio.
"We had one bad inning and we adjusted in the middle of the game, then poured it on late," coach Rodney DeLong said. "Can't be mad about how we responded to playing bad on the first few innings."
Bailey Tindell got the start for the Mean Green (19-5, 2-1 C-USA) and delivered her sixth win of the season, allowing two earned runs on six hits with one walk and a pair of strikeouts across a complete game worth of work.
The Cardinals (8-16, 0-3 Southland) got on the scoreboard first during a wet evening in San Antonio. After back-to-back singles, a sacrifice bunt and a walk loaded the bases to start the inning, Incarnate Word pushed the first run of the game across the plate on a fielder's choice, then a single and a Mean Green error plated three more runs to put North Texas in a 4-0 hole.
North Texas got on the board in the fourth with back-to-back home runs from Tayla Evans and Hanna Rebar to open the frame, then added a pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run home run off the bat of Kourtney Williams.
A Katie Clark double eventually led to her coming around to score with two outs in the sixth inning to push the Mean Green ahead 5-4. The seventh inning came with the Mean Green clinging to the one-run lead before a Tarah Hilton home run to lead off the inning pushed the lead to 6-4.
After Saleen Donohoe reached with one out in the inning after an error on the UIW catcher, a pop-out put two outs on the board before the floodgates opened. The Mean Green went on to plate six runs with two outs beginning with a Lacy Gregory double to plate a pair of runners.
A Clark single plated Gregory, then a walk to Candain Callahan put runners on the corners for Camille Grahmann. A single up the middle from Grahmann drove in Clark before a wild pitch allowed Callahan to score and put the Mean Green up 11-4 for good.
North Texas will return home to host Western Kentucky March 13-15 at Lovelace Stadium for the first home conference series.