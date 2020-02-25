The North Texas softball team pushed its winning streak to five games on Tuesday night with a 10-1 run-rule victory over UT Arlington at Lovelace Stadium.
The Mean Green (13-2) had an explosive first inning posting seven runs on six hits while sending 12 hitters to the plate. Katie Clark started the game off with a single to center followed by a Tarah Hilton walk, Tayla Evans then drove in Clark with a single to right before a Saleen Donohoe single followed a walk to Hanna Rebar to drive in Hilton and Evans.
A Kourtney Williams single to right would plate Rebar followed by a Nicole Ochotnicki single to plate Donohoe. A walk to Candain Callahan would load the bases and force the Mavericks (7-8) to the bullpen with nobody out. After two quick outs, Hilton would single plating two runs before the UNT inning finally came to an end.
"I like how we came out in the first inning," coach Rodney DeLong said. "I've been saying that we're getting close to being a good hitting team and you kind of saw signs of it tonight. We were locked in at the plate and hit a ton of balls really hard."
Ochotnicki led the way offensively with a season-high three RBI while going a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with a two-run triple in the second that ultimately blew the game open.
"We had a good approach going to the plate tonight and had a good mindset of attacking," Ochotnicki said. "We took really good swings on the ball, and we really wanted to utilize this game to prepare us for the big weekend we have coming up in Norman."
Hope Trautwein got the start and picked up her seventh win on the season going five innings and striking out five all while only allowing one earned run.
The Mavericks got their lone run in the fourth on a two-out single with two runners on. Trautwein got an easy fly out to end the frame and went on to surrender two walks in the fifth but picked up a huge strikeout to end the game.
The Mean Green will hit the road for a weekend trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to partake in the Courtyard Marriott tournament. Matchups with Northwestern, Abilene Christian and the host No. 5 Sooners await the Mean Green just north of the Red River.
"There's a couple good teams up there," DeLong said. "We got into this tournament for the fact that we get to play some great competition in a great atmosphere. Win or lose, we want to go up there and play hard and see what happens."