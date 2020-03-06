SAN ANTONIO — Hope Trautwein registered 10 strikeouts and Saleen Donohoe blasted a pair of home runs as the Mean Green beat UTSA 6-2 to open up Conference USA play.
"It was a good win, we were pressing a little early," coach Rodney DeLong said. "We left some runners on base but did what we needed to do to get a win. Hopefully we'll relax and be able to hit a little better tomorrow."
North Texas (17-4, 1-0 C-USA) took an inning to get going offensively but erupted for 13 hits including a trio of three-hit games from Donohoe and fellow freshman Candain Callahan along with Kourtney Williams.
"Those kids are really talented and think we're going to see a lot of that in the future," DeLong said. "It was good to see them have a really good day today, especially in a conference game."
Trautwein earned her 10th win of the season, allowing only two runs on four hits across the complete game outing. A two-run home run in the fourth inning was all the Roadrunners (13-9, 0-1 C-USA) could muster across the plate against the righty.
Trautwein's 10 strikeouts moved her into second place all-time in career strikeouts by a UNT pitcher with 438. she moved past Kristina Fowler, who struck out 437 batters in her career at North Texas.
After a quick first inning for both teams, the Mean Green got in business in the second with a leadoff double from Tayla Evans. After a Hanna Rebar groundout moved Evans to third, Williams drove in the game's first run with a single to right field.
UNT added to its lead in the third on an RBI single from Donohoe that plated Callahan after she reached on a single to lead off the inning. UTSA knotted the game up at 2-2 on a one-out home run after a walk, but back-to-back strikeouts from Trautwein then ended the inning.
Donohoe wasted no time getting the lead back for the Mean Green with her first home run of the night, a towering shot to dead center that also plated Tarah Hilton. Trautwein then registered three strikeouts over the next two innings to take the game to its final inning.
"As soon as I got into the box knowing the game was tied, I knew I had to give us some life," Donohoe said. "As soon as I hit it, I felt so excited and it was good to get the team back up."
Donohoe led off the inning with a line shot to left field for her second homer of the night and a 5-2 lead for the Mean Green; then, after back-to-back two-out hits from Williams and Lacy Gregory, Callahan punched her third hit of the game into right field to plate Williams.
Trautwein made quick work of the Roadrunners in the bottom half of the inning to put an end to the first conference win of the year for North Texas. The Mean Green and UTSA will play Game 2 of three on Saturday, with the first pitch slated for 1 p.m.