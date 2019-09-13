The UNT soccer team shut out its second straight opponent with a 1-0 victory over Grambling State at home Friday night.
The Mean Green (5-2) have now outscored their opponents 15-1 at home this season and extend their home unbeaten streak to 22. They are just three away from setting a program record.
“We just didn’t play well offensively tonight,” coach John Hedlund said. “The pressure was there but the finishing in the front of the goal was poor all night. I lost count of how many shots we had on their goal, but give Grambling credit — they got several players back inside their defensive third and worked extremely hard all night.”
UNT outshot the Lady Tigers (3-4-1) by a whopping 40-1. The 40 shots are the fifth most in program history and the third most since 1998.
Freshman Allie Byrd scored the lone goal for UNT in the 17th minute. The 6-foot forward fired a first shot at goal from roughly 10 yards out but hit the keeper right in the hands. Byrd collected the deflection and fired away again for her second goal of the season.
“I’m glad I was able to score and we did a good job getting the ball into scoring chances, but we have to finish more shots moving forward,” Byrd said.
On Friday Byrd and fellow freshman Michelle Gonzalez led the team in shots on goal with three each.
The Mean Green have a quick turnaround as they travel to Alabama on Sunday to play the Crimson Tide at 1 p.m. The Mean Green and Alabama drew 1-1 last season in Denton.