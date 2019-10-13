BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UNT soccer team saw its four-match winning streak and undefeated conference record come to an end on Sunday as the Mean Green fell 1-0 at UAB.
The Mean Green (9-4-0, 4-1-0) entered Sunday’s match having yet to concede a goal in conference play. It had been just over 390 minutes of game action since the last time they were scored on, but it took the Blazers (4-4-4, 2-2-1) less than three minutes to score on Sunday, and that’s all they would need.
The UAB goal came in the third minute of match. The Blazers possessed the ball at the right wing of the attacking third of the field, and as Dominique James approached the UAB forward, the rest of the UNT defense sank to mark one player, leaving a crossing Blazer at the top of the box unmarked. A cross into the box found the feet of that unmarked UAB player, Sarah Buse, who had a clean look at net.
From there on out, the Mean Green dominated possession and outplayed UAB, especially in the second half. However, they could not find the right combination to score a goal.
In the second half alone, UNT outshot UAB 7-2 and had six corner kicks to the Blazers’ one.
In the final 20 minutes the Mean Green nearly scored off a corner, but a UAB defender standing right in front of the goal line blocked a Brittnye Lawson shot that otherwise would have gone in. Taylor Hunter soon after hit the crossbar from the top of the box. In less than a minute, Michelle Gonzalez put two shots on goal that were saved by UAB’s Eve Beyer.
Then off another corner kick late in the match, a loose ball inside of the 6-yard box led to a scrum right in front of the net, but no clean shot could be taken by UNT and eventually the ball was cleared away.
With Sunday’s loss, UNT drops into a tie with Florida Atlantic for second place in the Conference USA standings with 12 points. FAU had Sunday off. Charlotte, which the Mean Green won’t play in the regular season this year, scored five unanswered goals on Sunday to beat Middle Tennessee 5-2 and improve to 5-1 in conference, taking over first place with 15 points.
The 49ers play just one match next week while UNT hosts WKU (8-4-1, 4-2-0) on Friday and Marshall (4-10-0, 2-4-0) on Sunday. The Mean Green have not lost a home conference match since 2008 and are on a 51-match home conference match unbeaten streak.