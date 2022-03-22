North Texas could soon be in a battle to hang on to Grant McCasland, one of its most productive coaches.
SMU announced Tuesday that Tim Jankovich has retired after leading the Mustangs to the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
Multiple media reports have pointed to McCasland as SMU’s leading candidate to take over the program.
McCasland has been at UNT for five seasons and has quickly built a power in Conference USA. The Mean Green have won a C-USA title in each of the last three years, a run UNT extended this season by winning the league’s regular season championship.
UNT was upset by Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament this year but bounced back to beat Texas State in a first-round game in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Mean Green fell to Virginia in a second-round NIT game.
McCasland led UNT to the C-USA tournament title at the end of the 2020-21 season, when the Mean Green went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament. That win landed McCasland on the radar for a host of teams across the country looking for new coaches.
LSU was reportedly interested in McCasland before hiring Murray State coach Matt McMahon.
SMU appears as if it will be the next suitor for McCasland.
The question is if SMU could pry him away from UNT, where he has quickly entrenched himself by guiding UNT on its unprecedented run of success. UNT has renegotiated McCasland’s contract on nearly a yearly basis.
McCasland’s latest deal boosted his base salary to $600,000 with incentives that push the total annual value past $800,000 per year. The contract runs through the 2027-28 season.
Jankovich reportedly made about $2 million this season at SMU.
McCasland’s UNT buyout is approximately $1.46 million.
UNT has invested heavily in upgrading what McCasland has to work with recently. The school has renovated the Super Pit concourse, built new basketball coaches’ offices and renovated the basketball locker rooms in the last few years.
UNT also hired a consulting firm this season to work with students in the hope of improving attendance at home games. The school rebranded its student section that was known as the Pit Crew to the Mean Green Maniacs.
Those efforts helped UNT draw a crowd of 8,522 for its win over Louisiana Tech in late February that clinched the C-USA regular season title.
While those upgrades have helped, one of UNT’s most important assets when it came to fending off suitors for McCasland since he arrived is its location. McCasland is an Irving native and has a host of family members at home games.
The former Baylor guard and assistant coach often mentions that nearly all of his family members live within an hour of the Super Pit.
McCasland left Arkansas State after just one season to take over at UNT in the spring of 2017, largely because the school offered the opportunity to return to DFW.
SMU would be able to offer McCasland a chance to stay in DFW, potentially a higher salary and likely more to work with as NIL becomes a more prominent part of college athletics.
College athletes can now profit from their name, image and likeness. A group of SMU alumni announced last year that they plan to contribute more than $1 million annually in NIL funds to the SMU football program.
While those funds will all go to football, those contributions show the funding support SMU has for NIL. UNT has also launched an NIL program but might not be able to match the financial backing SMU could provide.
The question is if McCasland would leave a solid situation at UNT for a school that will soon be in the same conference.
UNT is leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference. SMU is also a member of the American.
A host of the top openings for coaches in college basketball have been filled in the last few days. SMU coming open could offer McCasland something to consider.
He’s on course to coach in the American in the next few years. The question could be if he’ll still be coaching at UNT or be on the SMU sideline for the teams’ first meeting with both in the American.