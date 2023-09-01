One of the longest-running rivalry series in North Texas athletics might well have died Friday morning.
SMU, the Mean Green’s traditional rival, landed the spot in the Power Five conference it has been looking for the last several years when the ACC voted to expand.
SMU is joining the league along with Cal and Stanford for the 2024-25 season.
UNT has faced SMU 42 times in nonconference play. The teams will meet for the first and last time as conference rivals Nov. 10 in Dallas.
That could be the last time the teams meet for the foreseeable future.
UNT signed a contract with SMU in the summer of 2021 to extend the teams’ nonconference series by four games beginning in 2030 following a four-year hiatus beginning in 2026.
A UNT official confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday morning that the deal was voided when the Mean Green joined the American.
UNT does not have any games scheduled with SMU at this point outside of this year’s game.
The likelihood of UNT being able to strike a new agreement with SMU for games in the coming years seems slim. The four-year break in the series was due in part to UNT and SMU filling their future schedules with games against other teams.
UNT and SMU will have the same issue if they elect to try to revive their series in nonconference play.
UNT has several games scheduled already through the 2030 season.
The UNT official said the future of the series depends on the schools striking a new deal. UNT doesn’t expect to know whether that is possible for the next several weeks.
The departure of SMU for the ACC will leave UNT as the only one of the three DFW schools competing on the Football Bowl Subdivision level that is not in a Power Five league.
TCU is a member of the Big 12.
If UNT and SMU do not revive their series, it will also soon end games among the three Dallas-Fort Worth area schools. UNT has not played TCU since 2002.
TCU elected to pause its “Battle for the Iron Skillet” series with SMU after the 2025 season.
UNT and SMU first played in 1922 and will meet for the 42nd time Nov. 10 in Dallas. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 35-6-1.
The series is unofficially known as the Safeway Bowl. Former UNT coach Matt Simon tried to get the rivalry that went on hiatus after the 1992 season going again in 1994, when he challenged SMU.
“I’d like to play because I think we could beat them, and my players feel the same way,” Simon said. “If they’d like to play on a Safeway parking lot, just give us a date and time.”
Phil Bennett, the former head coach at SMU who spent the last two seasons as UNT’s defensive coordinator before retiring after last season, helped revive the series during his time in Dallas.
The teams have played annually since 2014. This year’s game will be played on a big stage — a Friday night in Dallas in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.
