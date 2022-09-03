North Texas entered its game against SMU on Saturday night hoping to repeat history.
UNT has only had a few fleeting moments of success against SMU in a series the Mustangs have dominated.
One of those moments came back in 2018 when the Mean Green beat the Mustangs in Sonny Dykes' first regular season game as SMU’s coach.
UNT’s first shot to face the Mustangs with Rhett Lashlee on the sideline didn’t go nearly as well. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai shredded UNT’s defense and the Mustangs cruised to a 48-10 win in Lashlee’s SMU debut at Apogee Stadium in the Mean Green’s home opener.
The Mustangs have now won seven of their last eight games against UNT and lead the all-time series 35-6-1.
UNT (1-1) knew it would need to play a clean game to beat the Mustangs (1-0) and didn’t come close to meeting that goal in front of a crowd of 25,306.
“We didn’t execute at all,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It was on all three phases. We made too many mistakes. One side would start to lock in and make plays, then another area would make mistakes.
“When you make mistakes in crucial situations it’s deflating. We didn’t overcome it tonight. We have to be much better than that.”
The Mean Green showed signs of promise offensively in a season-opening win over UTEP. Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes and the Mean Green’s running game was effective against another Conference USA team in a 31-13 win.
The hope coming into the night was that UNT could build on that performance against SMU.
The Mustangs proved to be an entirely different challenge.
Aune threw for 186 yards and tossed two interceptions before being pulled late in the second half. Oscar Adaway rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and was UNT’s most effective weapon offensively.
The Mean Green finished with 422 total yards. SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw for 423 yards, out producing UNT all by himself.
“You have to give Mordecai credit,” UNT safety Keelan Crosby said. “He knows how to look defensive backs off and throw the other way.”
SMU put UNT away early while running out to a 31-10 at halftime lead. Two of the Mustangs' scoring drives were one-play affairs in the first half.
Mordecai hit Jordan Kerley from 51 yards out in the second quarter and came back a short time later to connect with Roderick Daniels on the biggest play of the half.
Daniels caught a short pass and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown for SMU’s last touchdown of the half.
UNT had no chance of keeping up after squandering a couple of early scoring chances. SMU defensive lineman DeVere Levelson blocked a 31-yard Ethan Mooney field goal.
The Mean Green also had to settle for a field goal after failing to punch the ball in after picking up a first down at the SMU 2 in the second quarter. The Mustangs stopped Adaway on consecutive runs to set up a third-and goal situation from the 1.
UNT went to the wildcat. A bad snap resulted in a 15-yard loss that forced the Mean Green to settle for a 33-yard Mooney field goal.
“It was tough to give up those one-play drives,” UNT linebacker Mazin Richards said. “The offense would do their thing. We would talk about it being our turn as a defense. We need to step up and do better.”
The Mean Green came up empty again after reaching the SMU 3 in the third quarter.
Aune tried to get the ball to Jake Roberts in the flat as Mustangs defensive end Junior Aho closed in.
Roberts had the ball bounce off his hands and right to SMU defensive lineman Stephon Wright for an interception.
Those missed opportunities torpedoed UNT’s chances to stay competitive in its game against the Mustangs, who rolled to another win in a series they have dominated.
“It’s really disappointing,” Littrell said of not playing well in a rivalry game. “This game we wanted to go out there and give it our best. We didn’t do that tonight.”