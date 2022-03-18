There aren’t many teams in college basketball that play anywhere close to as slowly as North Texas.
The Mean Green typically walk the ball up the floor and bleed the shot clock down while looking for the best opportunity to score.
Virginia uses the same approach, which is part of what makes UNT’s matchup with the Cavaliers on Sunday in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament so intriguing. The teams are set to face off at 5 p.m. at the Super Pit with a berth in the NIT final eight on the line.
The Cavaliers have finished each of the last six seasons playing at the slowest tempo in the nation, a statistic judged by the number of possessions in a 40-minute game.
UNT is giving the Cavaliers a run for the tortoise title this season. The Mean Green have dropped all the way to last in KenPom’s rankings of the tempo teams play at in college basketball.
The Mean Green rank No. 358 and last nationally with an average of 59.2 possessions per game, just ahead of Virginia. The Cavaliers average 59.5 possessions per game.
This will be the first time since 2002, when Ken Pomeroy began tracking pace of play on his website Kenpom.com, that the teams playing with the slowest tempos in college basketball face off.
“We don’t think about it much,” UNT guard JJ Murray said late in the season of the Mean Green’s pace. “We just focus on having good offense and taking good shots. We turn down good looks for great looks.”
That strategy paid off for UNT this season, when the Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title.
UNT was the No. 1 seed from the league’s West Division heading into the conference tournament and the favorite to win the title. The Mean Green came up short when they fell to Louisiana Tech in a semifinal game.
The Mean Green quickly rebounded after being passed over for the NCAA tournament when they beat Texas State 67-63 in overtime in their NIT opener.
UNT coach Grant McCasland credited his players for regrouping after finding out they didn’t make the NCAA tournament.
“It’s a group that has always hung in there with each other and loved each other,” McCasland said in the days leading up to UNT’s NIT opener. “They love being in that locker room together.”
UNT will have a chance to face a traditional national power because of the way they pulled together. Virginia won the national title in 2019. The Cavaliers played in the NCAA tournament in each season the tournament was played since 2014 before missing out this year.
Virginia advanced to the second round of the NIT with a 60-57 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers play in the ACC, one of the elite basketball conferences in the country, and have several impressive wins this season. Virginia knocked off Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium 69-68 on a Reece Beekman 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Virginia couldn’t build on that win and ended up missing the NCAA tournament but has kept its season alive in the NIT.
The Cavaliers’ win over Mississippi State set up what will be one of the highest profile games at the Super Pit in recent memory. UNT hosted Oklahoma in 2019, LSU in 2011, Texas Tech in 2010, Oklahoma State in 2007 and Indiana in 2003.
Virginia will be the latest high-profile school to play UNT at the Super Pit in what promises to be a grinder of a game between two of the most deliberate teams in the country.