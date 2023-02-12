C-USA race post art
North Texas guard Tylor Perry celebrates with members of the Mean Green Maniacs student section following a win over UAB on Thursday at the Super Pit. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The stretch run of the college basketball season has arrived, and North Texas is in the thick of the race for the Conference USA regular season title once again.

UNT remaining schedule

Date Opponent C-USA record
Thursday at Louisiana Tech 6-8
Saturday at UTEP 5-9
Feb. 23 at Charlotte 5-9
March 2 Middle Tennessee 8-7
March 4 Western Kentucky 6-8

FAU remaining schedule

Date Opponent C-USA record
Thursday at Middle Tennessee 8-7
Feb. 23 UTSA 1-14
Feb. 25 UTEP 5-9
March 2 at Rice 7-7
March 4 at Louisiana Tech 6-8

