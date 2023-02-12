Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 12, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
North Texas guard Tylor Perry celebrates with members of the Mean Green Maniacs student section following a win over UAB on Thursday at the Super Pit.
UNT Athletics reporter
The stretch run of the college basketball season has arrived, and North Texas is in the thick of the race for the Conference USA regular season title once again.
The Mean Green won their sixth straight game on Saturday when they hit nine 3s in a 67-43 runaway win over Charlotte to move to 21-5 on the season and 12-3 in conference play.
UNT has won a C-USA regular season or tournament title in each of the last three seasons.
So, what are the Mean Green's chances to extend that streak to four by winning the regular season title again this year?
UNT has a shot but has some ground to make up on Florida Atlantic. The Owls have been one of the surprise teams in all of college basketball and are 24-2 on the season.
FAU is 14-1 in C-USA play and has already beaten the Mean Green twice.
UNT is two games back with five to play and has little room for error. Here's a look at the Mean Green's remaining schedule.
UNT has just one game left against a team with a winning record in C-USA play in Middle Tennessee, which is 8-7.
That game won't be easy. Navigating a three-game road trip over the next few days will be a challenge as well as UNT looks to close that two-game deficit to FAU.
The Owls are in a similar position in that they only have one game remaining against a team with a winning record in conference play.
FAU will face MTSU on Thursday in Murfreesboro. Here's a look at the Owls' remaining schedule.
Both UNT and FAU will likely be favored in every game they play the rest of the year. Each also has one obvious potential spot where they could trip up, and it comes Thursday.
Louisiana Tech is 8-3 in games played in Ruston, Louisiana, this season and will be looking to pick up a win to improve its C-USA tournament prospects when it takes on the Mean Green.
Middle Tennessee is 9-2 at home and will be looking to bounce back from a 92-69 blowout loss to UAB when it takes on FAU this week.
There's still a long way to go before the C-USA tournament, but it's getting to the point in the season where it's worth looking at where teams stand.
The Mean Green won 15 straight games late last season on their way to winning the C-USA regular season title and are in the midst of another run after extending their streak to six games on Saturday.
UNT will need to keep that run going if it wants to catch FAU and extend its run of seasons with a C-USA title to four by capturing the regular season crown.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.