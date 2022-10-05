Kaylon Horton 1

Kaylon Horton burst on to the scene at North Texas when he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a loss to UNLV earlier this season. Horton ranks 11th nationally with an average of 28.0 yards per kickoff return.

Kaylon Horton has scored plenty of touchdowns during his football career dating all the way back to when he first showed a knack for returning kickoffs growing up.

None of those mad dashes compared to what he experienced after hauling in a kickoff at the North Texas 1-yard line during the Mean Green’s game at UNLV earlier this year.

North Texas kick returner joined the Mean Green this fall after playing for seasons at Tarleton State.
North Texas coach Seth Littrell and the Mean Green's coaching staff has tried to get Kaylon Horton more involved in UNT's offense as an all-purpose running back since he burst on to the scene as a kick returner this fall.

