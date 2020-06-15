Defensive tackle Dion Novil and kicker Ethan Mooney were both named to Athlon’s Preseason All-Conference USA first team that was released on Monday.
UNT had six players named to the team that included first-, second-, third- and fourth-team groups. Wide receiver Jaelon Darden earned a spot on the second team as a wide receiver and the fourth team as a punt returner.
Deion Hair-Griffin made the second team as a kick returner. Running back Tre Siggers and linebacker Tyreke Davis were named to the third team.
Athlon’s rundown gives a general sense of where the teams in C-USA stand heading into the season.
UAB won the league’s West Division last season and returns 18 starters. The Blazers filled a league-leading 13 slots on the team. Western Kentucky had 12, while Southern Miss, Florida International and Charlotte all had 10.
Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion and Rice matched UNT with seven total selections. Middle Tennessee (five), UTSA (five) and UTEP (three) are the only teams with fewer total selections than the Mean Green.
UNT took a serious hit due to graduation but still has a good core returning and will look to those players to help bounce back from a 4-8 season last fall.
Novil was an honorable mention All-C-USA pick last season after finishing with 61 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. Mooney was also an honorable mention pick after hitting 16 of his 20 field goal attempts.
Darden caught 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 6.8 yards per punt return. Hair-Griffin returned only 12 kickoffs last season but averaged 40.8 yards per attempt and had a 96-yard return for a touchdown in a season-opening win over Abilene Christian.
Siggers led UNT with 853 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Davis led the Mean Green with 14.0 tackles for loss and added 4.5 sacks.
UNT will look to that core to help it bounce back from a 4-8 finish last season. The Mean Green are slated to open the season at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.