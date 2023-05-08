Jason Edwards was intrigued by the possibility of playing for North Texas for a host of reasons when new coach Ross Hodge and his staff jumped into his recruiting process recently.
The Mean Green’s success that includes a run to the National Invitation Tournament title last season was certainly a factor. So was the program’s family environment.
What really caught the former Dodge City (Kansas) Community College standout’s attention, though, was the opportunity to fill one of the glaring voids in the Mean Green’s lineup.
UNT lost star guard Tylor Perry when he transferred to Kansas State this spring.
Edwards signed with UNT this week and will try to follow in Perry’s footsteps in the Mean Green’s first season under Hodge. UNT announced Monday that both Edwards and Ole Miss transfer forward Robert Allen have signed.
“Coach Hodge made the plan simple for me,” Edwards said Monday. “He let me know that he is used to coaching players like me. They just lost Tylor Perry, who was phenomenal last year. That’s a lot of minutes, points and leadership they lost.
“They were not in a spot where they could bring in someone who isn’t ready. I’m ready.”
The 6-foot-1 guard burst onto the scene last season when he helped lead the Conquistadors to the quarterfinals of the NJCAA national tournament as a redshirt freshman. He was named to the all-tournament team and was one of 10 players named first team NJCAA All-Americans last season.
Edwards chose UNT over offers from Seton Hall, Bowling Green, UTA, Louisiana Tech and a host of other schools.
Committing to UNT marked the culmination of a remarkable rise to the Division I ranks for Edwards, who was lightly recruited out of Parkview High in Atlanta, where his high school career was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edwards signed with Miles College, a Division II school in Alabama, before changing course.
“Before the season started, I noticed that I had improved,” Edwards said. “I acclimated really fast. My coach and I decided that it would be best for me to sit out to save a year of eligibility.
“He told me to chase my dreams. I went to Dodge City, which put me in front of a lot of eyes.”
Edwards took off from there. He averaged 21.9 points per game and was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Player of the Year.
“It was crazy,” Edwards said. “I didn’t have the best start. That kept me humble. I worked hard and earned the respect of my teammates and coaches. Eventually they ended up depending on me.”
Division I programs across the country quickly started to jump into the race to sign Edwards, who was intrigued by what UNT has to offer.
“I liked the family feel and the players,” Edwards said. “The team has accomplished a lot and brings back a big part of its core. I’m coming into an established program with a winning culture. We can accomplish as much as they did last year or more.
“My family loved it there and the staff. It felt right.”
Edwards committed shortly after his visit and will now try to extend UNT’s history of featuring guards who excelled in junior college. Perry led Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College to a national title before coming to UNT.
Javion Hamlet, who guided the Mean Green to a win over Purdue in the NCAA tournament in the spring of 2021, also spent time in junior college.
“It caught my attention that North Texas has had success with junior college players,” Edwards said. “It seemed like the stars aligned. The program has had a lot of success with guys who have been down my path.”
