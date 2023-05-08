Jason Edwards follow-up
North Texas signee Jason Edwards started his college career by sitting out a year at a Division II school in the hope that he would one day make it to the Division I level. He reached that goal on Monday when he joined the Mean Green.

Jason Edwards was intrigued by the possibility of playing for North Texas for a host of reasons when new coach Ross Hodge and his staff jumped into his recruiting process recently.

