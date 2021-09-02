Taking on a Big 12 team is a tough task for North Texas any time, even for its powerhouse soccer team.
The proposition of facing Baylor became even more challenging in the hours leading up to Thursday night’s match at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
UNT was without three starters, including key forward Olivia Klein, who was out after picking up a red card in the Mean Green’s last match.
UNT was also without midfielder Manami Okada and defender Quincy Sheppard for undisclosed reasons. Key reserve Mariam Espinosa is out for the year with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.
UNT never found its rhythm without that trio of starters and fell to the Bears 2-0.
“That wasn’t us at all,” defender Brooke Lampe said. “We didn’t give the fans anything to watch and cheer.”
UNT (3-1-1) battled Texas A&M to a 1-1 draw in a preseason exhibition game at home behind a late goal from Klein.
The Mean Green couldn’t pull off another landmark performance and will now turn their attention to another big opportunity when they travel to Oklahoma for a Sunday match.
UNT spent nearly the entire night trying to fight its way back after a bad break in the early going.
UNT and Baylor (3-2) were battling for a loose ball near the Mean Green’s goal. The Bears were awarded a penalty kick after the ball bounced up and deflected off a UNT player’s hand.
Baylor midfielder Maddie Algya buried the shot into the corner of the net past keeper Sarah Fuller, who couldn’t reach the perfectly placed ball.
The Bears extended their lead to 2-0 on an unassisted goal from forward Mackenzie Anthony late in the first half. Baylor outshot UNT 8-3 in the first half.
“We have to learn how to come back after being down,” Lampe said.
UNT played much better in a scoreless second half when both teams finished with five shots. The Mean Green were never able to get anything going offensively to mount a comeback despite playing a more even game with Baylor after halftime.
“We played with more effort in the second half,” midfielder Taylor Tufts said. “But we played a lot individually. We need to play together and have that chemistry we need.”
UNT is hoping to show that chemistry after Klein and its other starters who missed its loss to Baylor return.
“It was challenge to not have some of the girls who have made such a big impact this year,” Lampe said. “Some girls came off the bench and did really well for us. We just have to move on from this one and focus on Oklahoma.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.