North Texas knew it would be tested by Stephen F. Ausitn on Wednesday.
The Ladyjacks are fresh off an NCAA tournament appearance and return several of their key players from a year ago.
UNT just didn’t expect anything like what unfolded at the Super Pit in an 80-49 landslide loss at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green trailed by just a point at the end of the first quarter before the game spiraled out of control.
UNT gave up 30 points in the second quarter alone and used a late run to make the game look a little better after SFA took a 41-point lead.
The Mean Green have just one returning starter from a team that played in the Women’s NIT last year and are looking to rebuild.
Being blown out by SFA (3-1) is far from what UNT (1-1) was hoping for as it looks to move forward in the process, but it is a game the Mean Green hope to grow from before they face Wichita State on Saturday.
“It was a huge lesson for us,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The responsibility is on all of us to make sure we make the necessary changes before we go to Wichita State. We are a team that has talked a lot about rebounding and how it’s a possession game. It’s going to be difficult to beat any team when we give up 22 offensive rebounds.
“It’s on everyone to step up and make sure we are boxing out and not giving other teams that many more possessions.”
UNT knew heading into the game that it would be at a disadvantage in the paint. SFA’s top three scorers are all forwards who are listed at 6-feet or taller.
The Mean Green have been without starting forward Jaylen Mallard all season and have relied heavily on Tommisha Lampkin. The junior scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in UNT’s season-opening win over Texas A&M-Texarkana.
Lampkin came up with seven points and four rebounds against SFA, which controlled the paint. The Ladyjacks outrebounded UNT 52-31 and outscored the Mean Green 44-20 in the paint.
“We have been talking about size all year,” Mitchell said. “With the injuries we have had, we are going to be undersized half the time this year. That’s no excuse for fundamentals. We have to box out and take care of the ball. We can’t be undersized and makes those mistakes as well.”
Nearly all of UNT’s offensive production came from its guard duo of Jaaucklyn Moore and Quincy Noble. Moore scored 17 points, while Noble added 12.
UNT was without starting guard Kendall McGruder, who was out due to a non-COVID related illness.
“We didn’t attack like we usually do or read the defense,” Noble said. “We were off. They made us to go to our second and third options. We needed to execute. That was new for us.”
UNT got off to a solid start and trailed 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
SFA quickly got on a roll from there. Destini Lombard hit a jumper before Angel Scott drilled a 3.
The Mean Green didn’t score in the second quarter until Tommisha Lampkin connected on a layup at the 6:14 mark.
That shot did little to stop the bleeding. SFA went on to score 30 points in the second quarter alone.
“We had way too many turnovers that quarter that tuned into easy buckets for them,” Mitchell said. “It was a double whammy. We didn’t score and gave them points off turnovers.”
SFA scored 24 points off 19 UNT turnovers and pounded the ball into the paint. All three of the Ladyjacks top forwards scored in double figures, which opened the perimeter for Angel Scott.
Scott drilled five 3-pointers and led SFA with 17 points.
“This is something we will grow from,” Noble said. “We have to go harder, make smarter choices and not be afraid to attack the rim.
“They made us think about our options. Now we are going to go to practice and know that teams are going to do what they did. We are not going to be able to beat people off the dribble. We are going to have to make those extra passes and do the extra things and execute high-level basketball.”
Stephen F. Austin 80, North Texas 49
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (3-1) – Brittingham 6-10 2-2 14, Johnson 3-10 5-8 11, McCliment-Call 4-6 1-2 9, Harrison 1-4 0-0 2, A. Scott 6-9 0-0 17, Harden 5-8 2-2 12, Deck 0-6 2-2 2, Lombard 4-8 0-0 9, Nelson 1-3 0-0 2, B. Scott 0-4 2-4 2. Totals 30-68 14-20 80.
NORTH TEXAS (1-1) – Boles 2-3 0-0 4, Lampkin 3-6 1-2 7, Noble 5-17 0-0 12, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 7-18 1-2 17, Hardaway 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 1-1 0-3 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Cleary 0-4 0-0 0, Loudermill 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 21-62 3-8 49.
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|30
|25
|12
|—
|80
|North Texas
|12
|9
|7
|21
|—
|49
Three-point goals – SFA 6-18 (McCliment-Call 0-1, Scott 5-7, Deck 0-5 , Lombard 1-3, Nelson 0-1) UNT 4-21 (Noble 2-8 Davis 0-1, Moore 2-8, Cleary 0-3, Loudermill 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – SFA 52 (Johnson 10) UNT 31 (Boles 6) Assists – SFA 17 (Johnson 5) UNT 9 (Hardaway 5) Total fouls – SFA 10, UNT 17. A – NA.