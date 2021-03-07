HOUSTON — Mean Green soccer coach John Hedlund is notorious for emphasizing that set pieces win matches. On Sunday at Rice in its conference opener, that was illustrated with a 2-1 win over the Owls to remain undefeated.
North Texas (4-0-0, 1-0-0) scored its two goals in the first half by senior captains Brooke Lampe and Berklee Peters.
Lampe’s goal came early in the match in the seventh-minute following a foul by Rice about 30 yards away from goal. UNT freshman Madi Starrett lined up the free kick and placed it into the six-yard box where only her senior could head it in.
Then, 16 minutes later on a corner kick, redshirt freshman Taylor Tufts placed the set piece kick into a crowded area where Peters was able to get enough on it to score.
The two goals were not the only opportunities North Texas had on Sunday. In total, 11 shots by the Mean Green were put on goal, six of which came in the second half. Sophomore Allie Byrd had a great opportunity denied by the Owls’ keeper.
Sunday’s win though didn’t come without a little stress, though.
Rice (4-1-0, 1-1-0) put five shots on goal, which was four more than the Mean Green’s first three opponents combined. The Owls had a few good looks but were stuffed by reigning Conference USA Keeper of the Year Kelsey Brann.
As time ticked away and UNT led 2-0, Rice began bringing more pressure and in the 82nd minute scored on a corner kick, but it was too little too late as North Texas’ defense secured the win and kept the Mean Green undefeated.