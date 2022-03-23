North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey celebrates as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the Mean Green’s win over UTSA last season at Apogee Stadium. Torrey will be among a handful of players who will participate in UNT’s pro day on Thursday.
One of the final chapters in Jaelon Darden’s path to making North Texas history a year ago came last spring at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
The wide receiver put on a show at UNT’s pro day and became the first Mean Green player since 2004 to be selected in the NFL draft a few months later when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took him in the fourth round.
A handful of UNT players will look to follow in Darden’s footsteps on Thursday when the Mean Green will once again give their seniors a chance to shine on pro day.
Defensive tackle Dion Novil and running back DeAndre Torrey headline a group of six players who are expected to go through drills. Tight end Jason Pirtle, safety Makyle Sanders, defensive end Kameron Hill and deep snapper Nate Durham are also slated to participate.
Novil elected to return for a fifth season at UNT last fall and dramatically reshaped his body while dropping more than 20 pounds. The 6-foot-4 senior played at 308 pounds last season, when he finished with 50 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Torrey also excelled in his fifth collegiate season and final campaign at UNT. The 5-foot-7, 199-pound Mississippi native rushed for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Both Novil and Torrey were second-team All-Conference USA selections.
Torrey rushed for a season-high 244 yards in UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State and scored three rushing touchdowns in a win over UTSA to cap the regular season. The win was the Mean Green’s sixth of the season and made UNT bowl eligible.
Novil accounted for at least a half a tackle for loss in each of UNT’s last seven games of the year.
The pair helped UNT win its last five games of the regular season and earn a berth in the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green fell to the Miami (Ohio) 27-14 and finished 6-7 on the season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.