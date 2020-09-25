Kyleb Howell wasn’t sure what to think when special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler approached him after North Texas’ season opener against Houston Baptist and inquired about his background as a linebacker.
The senior H-back didn’t think about it much at the time, but the more he mulled it over, the more intrigued he became.
Howell sent a text message a few hours later to Ekeler, who quickly responded that the staff was going to discuss moving him to defense the following day.
“On Sunday, he said, ‘Hey, we are actually going to do this,’” Howell said. “When I came up, they had a white jersey for me. I was ready to roll.”
That was apparent in UNT’s 65-35 loss to SMU last week. The Mean Green struggled while giving up 710 yards on a day Howell was one of the few bright spots. The former Liberty Christian standout started in place of star linebacker KD Davis and racked up 11 tackles.
That performance provided UNT some comfort as it looks to navigate the season while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mean Green were without not only KD Davis but also fellow linebacker Tyreke Davis against SMU due to medical concerns.
UNT had four people across its athletic department test positive for the coronavirus last week. Those positive tests and the impact of contact tracing forced the Mean Green to cancel their game at Houston on Saturday.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has said the Mean Green will need to be flexible this year when it comes to utilizing their players due to the pandemic.
Howell jumped in when UNT needed him and made an impression on his coaches and teammates, who describe him as a hard-working player on the field and a laid-back person away from the game.
“Kyleb’s tough and is going to give you everything he has, whether that’s on special teams, offense or defense,” Littrell said. “He’s going to do whatever is best for this team. I was so proud of him.”
Howell has displayed that team-first attitude since he arrived at UNT as a walk-on after a brief stay at Harding, a school in Searcy, Arkansas, that competes on the Division II level.
Howell was a standout player at Liberty and dreamed of playing at the major college level. Those aspirations left him with a bit of a dilemma.
Howell had scholarship offers from UTEP and Eastern Michigan. He strongly considered those offers but was swayed by the opportunity to follow his family’s legacy at Harding, where his grandparents, father and brother all went to school.
“I was only there for a couple months when I decided I wanted to blaze my own path and play Division I football,” Howell said. “My parents live in Denton. It was a no-brainer to transfer to North Texas.”
Howell gradually worked his way into a role after joining the Mean Green. He played in 12 games in 2019.
Howell started two games, caught a pass that covered 12 yards, returned two kickoffs for 32 yards and posted a tackle while playing on special teams.
The skills Howell showed last season are what convinced UNT’s staff that he could quickly move to defense.
The week leading up to the Mean Green’s showdown against SMU turned into a whirlwind affair for Howell.
Howell credited UNT’s coaches and his teammates for quickly getting him up to speed at linebacker.
“The offensive linemen were accusing me of knowing the plays and basically cheating, because I would hear the call and be in the right spot every time,” Howell said. “That only happened on one play I can remember. The other times I was actually having to read the play.”
Howell read several during the Mean Green’s loss to SMU. He cut down running back Ulysses Bentley IV for a 2-yard loss in the second quarter.
That play was one of the few times UNT contained Bentley, who rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries.
Those are the types of plays Howell made at Liberty, where he was a two-time, first-team all-state selection at linebacker.
“I told Kyleb I am proud of him,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “To change from offense to defense and play a big role was huge. We needed that. I thought he did a really good job.”
The performance is one that changed the course of Howell’s career.
Littrell said Howell will remain at linebacker for the remainder of his time at UNT.
“That is somewhere he can help us,” Littrell said. “With how we are moving forward this season, that is where he’s going to have to be.”