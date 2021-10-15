North Texas coach Seth Littrell has emphasized a simple set of core values since he arrived at the school ahead of the 2016 season.
Littrell wants his players to be selfless, tough and disciplined.
The Mean Green felt like they fell short of that goal in a 49-21 loss to Marshall on Friday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT was flagged for 17 penalties for 161 yards. Several of those penalties either killed UNT drives or extended Marshall possessions on a night the Mean Green lost their fifth straight game.
“They’re selfish penalties is what they are,” Littrell said. “They are a lack of focus, discipline or selfishness when you allow emotions of the game to hurt the rest of the football team. That is something that we hammer. We have to be much better. It drives me crazy being an undisciplined team.”
“It’s part of our core values, and obviously I am doing a poor job of getting that through.”
UNT had a host of costly penalties.
UNT defensive end Grayson Murphy was flagged for two key penalties in the first half that helped extend Marshall scoring drives.
UNT appeared as if it had come up with a stop on third-and-goal from its 7-yard line when a Grant Wells pass to Rasheen Ali fell incomplete. Murphy was called for roughing Wells, giving Marshall a first down. The Herd scored four plays later to take a 14-0 lead.
Murphy was called for a second roughing penalty on Wells late in the first quarter that was tacked on to a 29-yard pass from Wells to wide receiver Stone Scarcelle
Marshall extended its lead to 21-0 on Wells’ 6-yard strike to Jayden Harrison two plays later.
Wide receiver Zhighlil McMillan was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on UNT’s first drive that helped back the Mean Green up.
UNT continued to shoot itself in the foot the rest of the night.
“We had guys doing their own thing and not being disciplined,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “We had a few that could have gone either way. We had a few that were unnecessary. We don’t practice or coach that and have to get that fixed.”
Briefly …
- Littrell pointed to a simple solution to one of the Mean Green’s biggest issues heading into its game against Marshall.
If UNT was to end its baffling habit of getting off to slow starts, it would have to start making routine plays.
The Mean Green fell well short of that goal against the Thundering Herd.
UNT fell behind 42-7, adding to its recent run of baffling beginnings.
The Mean Green trailed Missouri 31-7 last week, fell behind 24-0 at Louisiana Tech and 33-0 against UAB.
Marshall held a 348-132 edge in total yards at the end of the half. Torrey picked up 75 of UNT’s yards when he broke free for a 75-yard run in the second quarter.
Marshall quarterback Wells completed 15 passes in a row at one point in the first half and finished with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns before halftime.
- UNT started McMillan, Roderic Burns and Damon Ward at wide receiver.
The Mean Green entered the game shorthanded after dismissing Deonte Simpson earlier in the week following his arrest in connection with a domestic dispute. UNT lost fellow wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to injuries earlier in the season.
Burns had started four games heading into the night. Ward and McMillan made their first starts against Marshall.