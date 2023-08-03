UNT concert series
Buy Now

North Texas fans gather before a game at what is now DATCU Stadium. UNT announced a pregame concert series Thursday for this season in the hope that it will boost attendance.

 DRC file photo

Growing North Texas’ fan base was one of Jared Mosley’s top priorities when he took over as the school’s athletic director late last year and vowed to take steps that would help with the process, including improving UNT’s gameday experience.

UNT concert series

North Texas announced a series of pregame concerts for the upcoming football season on Thursday. The following is the schedule.

Date Opponent Artist
Sept. 2 Cal Jukebox Heroes
Sept. 30 ACU All The Way Live
Oct. 14 Temple Coca-Cola Showcase artist
Oct. 28 Memphis VAVO Music
Nov. 4 UTSA Extended Play
Nov. 25 UAB TBD

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0