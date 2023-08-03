Growing North Texas’ fan base was one of Jared Mosley’s top priorities when he took over as the school’s athletic director late last year and vowed to take steps that would help with the process, including improving UNT’s gameday experience.
UNT followed through on that promise Thursday when the school announced a series of six pregame concerts this fall.
All six will begin three hours before kickoff and take place at The Hill, the tailgating venue on the east side of DATCU Stadium.
“We are excited to announce Mean Green Live as another enhancement to our gameday and tailgate experience for all Mean Green fans,” Mosley said in a statement. “As we continue to focus on improving the gameday fan experience, we saw this as an opportunity to partner with bands and musicians from right here in our backyard and across the country to bring more energy to pregame.
“We look forward to this fall and will have more additions and improvements to announce soon.”
The first concert at DATCU Stadium, UNT’s newly rebranded football venue, will be with Jukebox Heroes. The band will perform before the Mean Green’s season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
UNT concert series
North Texas announced a series of pregame concerts for the upcoming football season on Thursday. The following is the schedule.
Date
Opponent
Artist
Sept. 2
Cal
Jukebox Heroes
Sept. 30
ACU
All The Way Live
Oct. 14
Temple
Coca-Cola Showcase artist
Oct. 28
Memphis
VAVO Music
Nov. 4
UTSA
Extended Play
Nov. 25
UAB
TBD
UNT averaged 19,025 fans per home game last season, its final campaign in Conference USA. The school joined the American Athletic Conference this summer and is hoping to boost its attendance in its first year in the new league.
UNT will host Memphis and UTSA in two of the higher-profile games of its debut campaign in the American. The school will host pregame concerts with VAVO Music when it hosts the Tigers on Oct. 28 and Extended Play when it hosts the Roadrunners in a rematch of last season’s CUSA championship game on Nov. 4.
